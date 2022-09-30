Shelter Adoptions and Intakes Following Parvo Exposure

NORFOLK, VA – Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) is resuming dog adoptions, stray intakes and owner surrenders following exposure to Canine Parvovirus (CPV).

After admitting a stray dog that subsequently tested positive for CPV, staff worked quickly to titer test each dog currently housed at the shelter to determine immunity and protection against the disease. Out of the 65 dogs tested for CPV immunity, 50 tested positive which means they are considered unexposed and eligible for adoption. The 15 dogs with low or no immunity will be vaccinated and closely monitored in a separate area of the shelter for at least 14 days.

With completed titer testing and quarantining in place, NACC can resume regular stray animal intakes and owner surrenders along with animal adoptions and hours of operation starting on Friday, September 30.

Check out adoptable pets, shelter hours and more by visiting www.norfolk.gov/NACC.

If you’re not ready to adopt, there are other ways you can help Clear the Shelters this month and anytime:

Fostering: NACC is always looking for foster homes for all kinds of animals. They’ll provide all the supplies and services – you provide the TLC. Email NACCFoster@norfolk.gov to learn more.

Volunteering: NACC has an amazing group of dedicated volunteers who give selflessly of their time and talents to help the animals. Email NACC@norfolk.gov.

Donating: From food to funds, small or large – every donation NACC receives helps animals in need. Click here to find out how you can donate.

Norfolk Animal Care Center is located at 5585 Sabre Road, Norfolk, VA 23502. You can also call (757) 441-5505 or email NACC@norfolk.gov.

And make sure to connect on social media to see adorable, adoptable pets: