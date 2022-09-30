ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk Police seize guns and drugs following search warrant, two men arrested

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police have arrested two men following a search warrant.

On September 29, 2022, around 10:00 a.m., Norfolk Police conducted a search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of Harbor Pointe Circle. During the search, investigators seized 5 guns, 7 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl pills, and over $3,000.

As a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Kanyia Anderson Jr., and 27-year-old Arkeem Lyons have been charged with several drug related felonies which include possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with the intent to distribute, conspiracy, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Anderson was also charged with two counts of possessing a stolen firearm.

Police have not released any other details surrounding this investigation.

Anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Stay with Norfolk Police News for updates to this story and other breaking news.

