Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From TexasTom HandyDenver, CO
Opinion: Homeless people not deserving of hate onlineDavid HeitzRock Island, IL
Denver jails will expand medication-assisted addiction treatmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora approves $65 million in ARPA grantsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Colorado patrol plans I-70 chain law checkpoints for commercial vehiclesHeather WillardColorado State
Suspect arrested after shoplifter fired shots at Lakewood Police
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Denver man was arrested Friday night after reports of shoplifting at a Walmart turned into a foot pursuit with the suspect, who's accused of firing shots at Lakewood Police officers. The suspect, Richard Lee Arellano, 29, was in custody in the Jefferson County jail on...
KKTV
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl Street on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
Aurora police shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus
What began as a disturbance at a group home led to a suspect boarding a bus and then being shot and killed by police.A 35-year-old man part of a work-release program was shot and killed by Aurora police officers on Sunday night. Investigators say he caused a disturbance, robbed a corner store, ending in a confrontation on an RTD bus that led to the deadly shooting. The suspect's name hasn't been release yet.According to the Aurora Police Department press release, an Arapahoe deputy was responding around 6 p.m. to someone causing problems and violating rules of a work-release program at...
Man accused of shooting at Lakewood police
A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot several rounds at Lakewood police Friday night, the department said.
Juvenile seriously injured in hit-and-run, police looking for suspect vehicle
DENVER — Authorities are trying to locate the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run in Denver last month that left a juvenile seriously injured. Denver Police Department said a pickup hit the victim while they were in the crosswalk on South Clay Street at the intersection with West Asbury Avenue. The juvenile suffered serious injuries.
Westword
Metro Denver Officer-Involved Shootings Spike Over the Weekend
The first weekend of October was marked by multiple violent crimes across metro Denver and Boulder. But three officer-involved shootings also took place October 1 and October 2, including two involving law enforcement officers with the Aurora Police Department — and one of them happened within Denver city limits, as did a similar incident just seven days earlier.
KJCT8
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
Westword
Calling Out "Culture of Trigger Happiness" in Colorado Police Departments
After a rash of officer-involved shootings over the past two weeks in metro Denver, advocates are calling for the formation of a statewide, community-led task force to handle police oversight. "At what point do we, as an entire city, as an entire metro area, as an entire state, say enough...
Raymond Ramirez sentenced for 2018 deadly shooting
A Weld County man has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for shooting and killing a veteran in 2018. Raymond Ramirez, 22, broke into a family's home in Greeley to rob them.Police say he dragged a man and his son into a bathroom before shooting and killing the father.
Community activists draw attention to recent Colorado police shootings
A group at the state capitol gathered Monday to draw attention to the recent shootings by Colorado police officers.Those who were out there say that too often they can't get the information they need regarding the death of their loved ones.And they don't feel like officers are often held accountable. "As these atrocities continue, we can no longer be stamped out as if we no longer exist," said community activist Candice Bailey.The group wants the state's attorney general to make public more information about the investigations and officers involved.The Denver metro area has seen four police shootings in four days, as...
KKTV
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. “Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.
Colorado police shoot and kill robbery suspect near Denver airport
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora, Colorado police fatally shot a male robbery suspect they said threatened them with a gun following a vehicle chase that ended by Denver International Airport on Saturday, authorities said at a news conference. Denver's chief of police, Ron Thomas, said two male suspects robbed a...
1310kfka.com
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect
An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
2 boys shot, killed by homeowner during reported trespass in Northglenn
Two boys were shot and killed by a homeowner on Sunday afternoon in what was reported to Northglenn Police Department as trespassing and felony menacing.According to the Northglenn PD press release, police responded to a home around 2 p.m. in the 11600 block of Pearl Street, where both boys were found with gunshot injuries. They were both taken to the hospital, where they died. Police are saying early in this investigation it's believed the two boys broke a fence and got into the backyard of the home. They were approached by someone who lived at the home, and there was a shootout.There was no information that showed anyone else was injured in this shooting. Neither the names of the boys nor the person who lives at this home have been shared by NPD.Northglenn detectives also confirmed this deadly shooting and trespass scene was linked to another burglary in the area.Anyone with information can contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8868 or jmahan@northglenn.org.RELATED: Burglars hit Northglenn home hours before another neighbor shoots them for trespassing
Westword
Broomfield Fires Back at Arvada, Jefferson County Lawsuit Over Jefferson Parkway
In June, the City of Arvada and Jefferson County sued the City and County of Broomfield for pulling out of the Jefferson Parkway project, which seeks to build a toll road that would cross Broomfield, Arvada and Jefferson County, almost completing a loop around metro Denver by connecting Highway 128 in Broomfield with Highway 93 in Golden.
KRDO
Colorado Springs police warn shoppers and businesses not to engage with shoplifters
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a major retail theft bust, police are warning businesses and shoppers to avoid trying to stop shoplifters on their own. Last week, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested eight people after catching them shoplifting on the spot. Two of the people arrested face felony-level...
No threat found after shots reported near Good Samaritan hospital
A hospital spokesperson said there is no threat after Lafayette police responded to a report of gunshots heard outside Good Samaritan Medical Center.
wufe967.com
Colorado teen arrested in connection with 14-year-old's death
Denver police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in the city’s Marston neighborhood in August. Authorities revealed that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old Colorado boy during a press conference Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not...
Heavy police activity at Lafayette hospital after report of shots fired
Lafayette Police and other agencies quickly descended on the Good Samaritan Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle, in Lafayette about 3 p.m. Monday. Turned out it was a report of shots fired outside the hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson. "Lafayette Police received a 911 call of gunshots outside of the...
911 calls released from before, after train crash
There were some frantic moments the night a police car with a woman in the back seat was hit by a train in Weld County, newly released 911 calls show.
