Bloomington, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
Fontana, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorFontana, CA
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
San Clemente's Record Show Has Unique BeginningsAdvenchasSan Clemente, CA
idesignarch.com
Elegant Tuscan Style Ocean View Home in Crystal Cove
This stunning luxury home in Newport Beach, California features Mediterranean style architecture with Tuscan influence. Designed by Richard Krantz Architecture, the interior is a blend of classic and contemporary elegance. The residence is situated in a gated community on a hilltop with stunning views of the ocean, harbor and city...
KCET
New Orange County Museum of Art Aims for Open Access for All
SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County Museum of Art CEO Heidi Zuckerman said Wednesday she was leading a tour of the museum's new building in Costa Mesa when she noticed some passersby. "Some random people walking their dogs walked by and waved at us," she told reporters at an unveiling...
Orange County Has A New Art Museum, And It's Free
The new Orange County Museum of Art opens its doors to the public on Oct. 8.
coastreportonline.com
OCC’s Captain’s Table reservations nearly fully booked
Orange Coast College’s popular, on-campus restaurant, Captain’s Table, opened reservations on Sept. 16 and is almost fully booked for fall. Captain’s Table is a “casual-upscale” restaurant run by students in both the Culinary Arts and Food Service Management Departments. They serve a variety of cuisines from a weekly rotating menu on Thursdays.
socalthrills.com
“Hamilton” Musical Theatre Review
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Don’t throw away your shot to catch one of the biggest Broadway hits of all time this fall at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The musical smash, “Hamilton”, has returned to Orange County for a limited run from September 28th to October 16th.
danapointtimes.com
aPizza Doho Delivers East Coast Pizza to Dana Point
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
Coast News
North County cities work to make ADUs more affordable
ENCINITAS — The boom in accessory dwelling units continues in San Diego County’s north coastal cities thanks to relaxed state requirements and local incentives, but renters and homeowners say more work is needed to make this housing stock truly affordable in the current market. Many jurisdictions view accessory...
beckersspine.com
Hoag Orthopedic Institute adds four new surgeons
Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute has added four new orthopedic surgeons to its medical staff, according to a Sept. 29 press release shared with Becker's. Michael Hunter, MD, specializes in arthroplasty. He currently serves as the head physician at Newport (Calif.) Orthopedic Institute. Joanne Zhang, MD, specializes in hand surgery....
thecapistranodispatch.com
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
ylhsthewrangler.com
Porto’s: A New Addition to Downtown Disney
It’s only been in the past year that society has started to get back to what is considered the “new normal”. There are more people walking around, going to shops and amusement parks, and eating at restaurants and cafes. One of these cafes is Porto’s, whose business is headquartered in Southern California. This beloved eatery is becoming part of Downtown Disney, Anaheim, and will surely bring happiness to those who enjoy eating savory and sweet pastries. Not only will Porto’s carry on Disney’s motto, “The happiest place on Earth,” but it will also bring its history. Porto’s was founded by Rosa Porto, who developed a love for baking at a young age. As stated on Porto’s website, “Rosa was born on the island of Cuba where she grew up surrounded by the smell of sweet creations made from recipes brought by her mother, who was originally from the Galicia region of Spain,” (Our Story 1). Although Rosa’s life had its definite downs, such as getting laid off from her job, she was able to utilize her baking talents to support her family and gain support of people who wholeheartedly loved the results of her baking.
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in California
Chipotle Mexican Grill is finally putting its first tortilla-making robot to work at a restaurant in California this October. Robotic Tortilla chips will be on the menu in California beginning this monthChipotle.
tnso.news
California Colleges That Made The Top 5
Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
