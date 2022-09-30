It’s only been in the past year that society has started to get back to what is considered the “new normal”. There are more people walking around, going to shops and amusement parks, and eating at restaurants and cafes. One of these cafes is Porto’s, whose business is headquartered in Southern California. This beloved eatery is becoming part of Downtown Disney, Anaheim, and will surely bring happiness to those who enjoy eating savory and sweet pastries. Not only will Porto’s carry on Disney’s motto, “The happiest place on Earth,” but it will also bring its history. Porto’s was founded by Rosa Porto, who developed a love for baking at a young age. As stated on Porto’s website, “Rosa was born on the island of Cuba where she grew up surrounded by the smell of sweet creations made from recipes brought by her mother, who was originally from the Galicia region of Spain,” (Our Story 1). Although Rosa’s life had its definite downs, such as getting laid off from her job, she was able to utilize her baking talents to support her family and gain support of people who wholeheartedly loved the results of her baking.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO