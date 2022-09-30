ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest

Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays

The original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert, which has been held on Wednesdays for the past thirteen years, will now be held every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Oct. 2. The location remains the same at the Entrada del Paseo, in front of the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce at 72559 The post Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
HeySoCal

Free Fall Fest Saturday at San Timoteo schoolhouse near Beaumont

A festival heralding the start of fall and celebrating renovations of a historic schoolhouse near Beaumont will be held Saturday, featuring exhibits, candy, music and children’s activities. The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, in partnership with the Riverside County Parks & Open-Space District, will host the “Fall Fest” at...
BEAUMONT, CA
Canyon Lake, CA
KPBS

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Palm Springs - Hour 1

Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series. Journey back to Palm Springs...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California

Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
ANAHEIM, CA
newsmirror.net

Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker

When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
YUCAIPA, CA
z1077fm.com

Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail amongst 11 newspapers sold to International Media Group

The Hi-Desert Star, the Desert Trail, and nine other newspapers, owned by Brehm Communications, Inc has been sold to Gold Mountain California News Media Inc. Publisher Cindy Melland told Z107.7 that the sale includes an arrangement for her and the current staff to remain in their current roles. Brehm’s printing facility, which is inside their Yucca Valley office and handles the printing for several of the company’s papers, was also included in the sale.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Thai Chili in Calimesa has a prodigious menu with 94 items

The menu at Thai Chili is prodigious, offering 94 items, as well as 15 lunch specials. I was particularly impressed with the availability of duck on the menu, although the day we visited, there was no duck. Unfortunately, the server did not let us known when we sat down, so we had to substitute a different protein for one of the dishes we ordered.
CALIMESA, CA
CBS LA

All eastbound 91 Freeway lanes through Corona to be closed all weekend, starting tonight

The eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be fully shut down again all weekend, starting tonight, to complete work on the 91 Refresh Project.Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, all eastbound 91 Freeway lanes will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. The closure is expected to end at 5 a.m. Monday.RCTC officials say this weekend's work will allow crews to finish repaving lanes, after temporary asphalt was put in place earlier this month. Heavy delays are expected for those who must go eastbound on the 91 Freeway, and RCTC says those drivers will be rerouted using the northbound and southbound 15 Freeway connectors. Drivers who need to get through the area were advised to find an alternate route around the closure or use Metrolink.Work on this stretch of the 91 Freeway won't wrap up with this closure, so drivers should expect more weekend closures throughout the fall.
KTLA

Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach

Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
LONG BEACH, CA

