DaBaby’s New Baby on Baby 2 Album Reportedly Undersells His Previous LP by 86 Percent
The first-week sales numbers for DaBaby's new album Baby on Baby 2 have seen a precipitous decline from his previous LP, with an 86 percent difference separating the first-week sales of the two albums. On Friday (Sept. 30), independent chart data resource HitsDailyDouble, released their Hits Top 50 chart, revealing...
DaBaby Reacts to Low First-Week Sales Forecast for New Album Baby on Baby 2
DaBaby's new album Baby on Baby 2 is being forecasted to do lackluster numbers and the North Carolina rapper seems to be content and even bragging about it. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), DaBaby Instagram fan page DaBaby2Baby reported the controversial rapper's new LP is on pace to move around 16,500 units in its first week out. A short time later, DaBaby shared the news with his fans via his Instagram Story. The "Suge" rapper appeared to be proud of the numbers.
Lil Nas X Pauses Live Performance Because He Has to Go Poop – Watch
When nature calls, you have to answer it. Case in point: Lil Nas X had to pause his live performance early last week because he had to go poop. Last Tuesday (Sept. 27), Lil Nas X had to briefly stop his Atlanta show at the Coca-Cola Roxy due to a bathroom emergency. The Grammy Award-winning rapper was performing on his Long Live Montero Tour when he abruptly went backstage to take a poop. In a clip that was posted on Thursday (Sept. 29) via @LNXNews, a Lil Nas X fan account on Twitter, Nas X informed the crowd that he would be back in "a minute or two" while he was pooping backstage.
Boosie BadAzz Says Black People Should Boycott Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series, Demands It Be Taken Down
The new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is doing numbers on the streaming service and is the talk of the internet but Boosie BadAzz believes Black people shouldn't watch it. On Thursday (Sept. 29), Boosie BadAzz weighed in on the craze caused online by the new semi-fictional Netflix...
Cardi B Performs ‘I Like It’ and ‘Bodak Yellow’ at Bad Bunny’s Los Angeles Concert – Watch
Cardi B surprised fans at the Los Angeles stop of Bad Bunny's World’s Greatest Tour last night. On Saturday (Oct. 1), Cardi B performed "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" at Bad Bunny's L.A. concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bronx rapper was one of many surprise guests Bad Bunny brought out during his sold-out show at the venue.
Cardi B and City Girls’ JT Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between Cardi B and the City Girls' JT. The static between the two female rhymers popped off on Monday (Oct. 3), and happened after JT shouted out GloRilla for her "Tomorrow 2" track featuring Cardi B debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100—Glo's first top 10 hit and Cardi's 11th—but did not mention Bardi.
Rick Ross Asks Fans to Find Him a Pair of Jeffrey Dahmer Sunglasses
Rick Ross has an interesting call to action for his legion of fans. The rapper is looking for a pair of Jeffrey Dahmer-style sunglasses. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Rick Ross hit up Twitter with a request aimed at his 15.9 million followers as the direct result of the current craze surrounding Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the new Netflix series starring Evan Peters. Apparently, Rozay, who's known for his extensive collection of eyewear, wants someone on the internet to find him a pair of sunglasses modeled after the same look the notorious cannibalistic serial killer is known for.
Snoop Dogg Appears on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Completely Bombs Multiple Puzzles
Snoop Dogg was recently a participant on an episode of the new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and completely bombed on multiple puzzles. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune kicked off its third season with a show featuring Snoop Dogg, actress Amanda Seales and actor Mark Duplass. During the episode, the rap legend blurted out obviously wrong answers to puzzles on numerous occasions.
Actor Trevante Rhodes Shares the Lyrics He Wishes He’d Written on J. Cole’s Song ‘Applying Pressure’
The best thing about hip-hop to actor Trevante Rhodes is the lyrics. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon. One of the most captivating facets of an entertainer is their ability to be multidimensional. Trevante Rhodes shares that side of himself with the roles he picks. The Louisiana-born, Texas-bred actor is known for his breakout role in the groundbreaking 2016 movie Moonlight and other films including The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Bird Box, The Predator and more. Now, the 32-year-old actor showcases his talents on television by playing Mike Tyson in Hulu’s Mike. While Tyson has had longstanding ties to the hip-hop community, Trevante has a love for the genre as well. Here, he speaks about the music he loves, lyrics he’s fond of and more.
Kanye West Walks Runway of Mud for Balenciaga Fashion Show
It looks like Kanye West is ready to get his hands dirty again in the fashion world as he marched down a runway of mud for Balenciaga's fashion show in Paris today. On Sunday (Oct. 2), Kanye West made his first-ever runway appearance at Balenciaga's fashion show for their Summer 2023 collection. In a video posted on TMZ, Ye walks down a runway of mud wearing what appears to be an all-black paramilitary outfit with a ridiculous amount of utility pockets and a “Security” patch over the coat’s left breast.
13 Rappers Who Have Had Unusual Pets Over the Years
Hip-hop has a special affinity for dogs. Snoop Dogg morphs into a Doberman Pinscher in his 1993 music video for "Who Am I (What's My Name)." DMX—who has the name of his deceased pooch Boomer tattooed across his back—growls and barks like a dog on tracks every chance he gets. And Bow Wow remained on-brand with the titles of his first three albums, letting the doggone puppy puns fly (Beware of Dog, Doggy Bag, Unleashed). Rap has even co-opted best friend into a term of brotherly endearment (see: dawgs).
Chrisean Rock Says She Almost Got Locked Up After Catching Blueface Cheating on Her Again
It looks like Blueface's relationship with Chrisean Rock is on the rocks again. Rock revealed last night that she almost got locked up after catching Blueface cheating on her again. On Saturday (Oct. 1), Chrisean Rock jumped on Instagram Live and said that she almost went to jail after having...
Kanye West Wears White Lives Matter Shirt to YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show
Kanye West is making headlines again, and this time, it's for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his YZY SZN 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today. This afternoon (Oct. 3), Kanye put on a seemingly last-minute fashion show for his Yeezy Season 9 collection. A livestream on Ye's official YouTube channel showed the event, which featured a number of models wearing the latest Yeezy items.
21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 for Calling Him a Snitch
21 Savage confronted Wack 100 for calling him a snitch last night on Clubhouse. On Saturday (Oct. 1), 21 Savage squared up with Wack 100 on Clubhouse after the rap manager called him a snitch during a previous Clubhouse chat session. In a clip that was posted on Neighborhood Talk, 21 denied he was an informant and told Wack to not speak on things about him that he knows nothing about.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Welcomes Ninth Child
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has welcomed child No. 9. Last night (Sept. 28), the Louisiana rapper announced the latest addition to his family via his YouTube channel, where YB often communicates with fans. The photo shows the 22-year-old rapper holding and feeding a newborn baby who is swaddled in a towel.
