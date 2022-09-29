The best thing about hip-hop to actor Trevante Rhodes is the lyrics. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon. One of the most captivating facets of an entertainer is their ability to be multidimensional. Trevante Rhodes shares that side of himself with the roles he picks. The Louisiana-born, Texas-bred actor is known for his breakout role in the groundbreaking 2016 movie Moonlight and other films including The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Bird Box, The Predator and more. Now, the 32-year-old actor showcases his talents on television by playing Mike Tyson in Hulu’s Mike. While Tyson has had longstanding ties to the hip-hop community, Trevante has a love for the genre as well. Here, he speaks about the music he loves, lyrics he’s fond of and more.

HIP HOP ・ 6 DAYS AGO