tillamookcountypioneer.net
CASA for Children is expanding its service area to include Tillamook County
(PORTLAND, OR, September 28, 2022) – We are pleased to announce that CASA for Children of Multnomah, Washington, and Columbia Counties has expanded to serve children in foster care in Tillamook County. Tillamook County has been a home to a CASA program since 1996, and with this merger, they will be able to continue serving 100% of the children in foster care in their county. Vanessa Genens, Tillamook Program Manager of 8 years says, “Tillamook is thrilled to join CASA for Children. The exceptional team at this agency has warmly welcomed and supported our rural program during this transition process. They offer valuable expertise, opportunities, and resources that will serve the best interests of all the children in foster care in Tillamook County.”
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
opb.org
Oregon DEQ slaps Lincoln City electric charging company with $2.7M fine, largest ever in agency history
State environmental regulators issued their largest fine ever, $2.7 million, to an electric charging company over fraudulent claims, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday. DEQ discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold more than $2 million in fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OP/ED: Let’s Change Our Minds, Not Just Our Underwear
It’s easy to be discouraged some days. It’s easy to think that all the problems we face are too big, that what we as individuals do, doesn’t matter and that the actions we could take are too hard and require too much effort. We wish things were...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION: Stop the wannabe machine, Vote No
Is it possible for an unincorporated area to have a political “machine”? If Oceanside doesn’t have one, it’s not for lack of trying. On October 30, 2021, the Oceanside Neighborhood Association president announced that a “task force” had been assembled to investigate “incorporation.” The same email announced that the findings of the “task force” would be rolled out in a series of emails (their work wasn’t finished) and a vote by the ONA membership was scheduled for December 2 on whether to “endorse” incorporation.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Judy Riggs, Garibaldi Mayoral Candidate 2022, discusses main goals if elected
Judy Riggs is running for Mayor of Garibaldi, if elected, this would be her second term in office. Ms. Riggs has served as the postmaster in Garibaldi since 2004 after relocating from Hillsboro. Having a desire to help, she ran for mayor in 2018, unopposed. During that time she learned...
beachconnection.net
Where Primeval Forest Vibes Meet Oregon Coast Sands at Twin Tierra Del Mar Rentals
(Tierra Del Mar, Oregon) – Most people don't even recognize the little beach burgh of Tierra Del Mar by name, and it simply gets lumped in as being Pacific City when Oregon coast visitors tag their sand-swept selfies here. The tiny place is hard to see, anyway, being a quick blip of houses and trees surrounding a beach that briefly pops into view as you head north from the main environs of Pacific City. (Above: Guardenia St. house, courtesy photo)
beachconnection.net
Astoria Visitors Be Prepared for Traffic Headaches During N. Oregon Coast Runnng Event, Oct. 9
(Astoria, Oregon) – When it comes to running events on the Oregon coast, this is the Big One. It's a spectacle to watch, but local officials want you to be prepared for traffic issues on that day. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) The Great Columbia Crossing 10k run takes...
Driver strikes pole causing power outage in Seaside, Gearhart
A driver allegedly hit a power pole Friday morning which caused more than 3,500 homes in Gearhart and Seaside to lose power.
kptv.com
‘It was either sign it or go nowhere’: Longview cracks down on homeless encampment
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Over the last two weeks, Longview has required more than 100 people living in an encampment on city land to sign what officials are calling the ‘Good Neighbor Policy’ after the city said the camp was getting out of hand. The agreement prohibits visitors,...
Soar through the treetops at Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Brittany Falkers checked out Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains. One of the best things about the Pacific Northwest is anyone can get to so many things with just a short drive. Only 30 minutes from Portland, there’s a place where you can almost fly: Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains.
beavertonresourceguide.com
PACT Act greatly expands veteran benefits: Veterans previously denied benefits should reapply
The PACT Act, a new law passed earlier this month, expands Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. The PACT Act:. Expands and extends eligibility...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
travelawaits.com
Oregon’s Famous Foliage Smiley Face Should Hit Peak Soon — How You Can See It
Motorists traveling south on Highway 18 in Oregon are soon to be in store for a surprise. A giant smiley face stands out on the hillside near mile-marker 25 on Oregon 18, between the towns of Grand Ronde and Willamina. Interestingly, the giant smiley face, which you can see here on land owned by Hampton Lumber, is intentional.
klcc.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
oregontoday.net
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
This Oregon city among safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating
Halloween is known for scary and spooky decorations, but when it comes to trick-or-treating, parents want their kids to feel safe.
beavertonresourceguide.com
Do you want to live a healthier life? You have to move…
Now that Fall has arrived, the rains return. With the increase in precipitation there seems to be a proportional decrease in motivation to get outside. Unfortunately, our bodies crave and require movement. During our office workshop last month, we discussed the lifestyles of cultures that tend to live the longest...
