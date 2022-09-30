ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manzanita, OR

tillamookcountypioneer.net

CASA for Children is expanding its service area to include Tillamook County

(PORTLAND, OR, September 28, 2022) – We are pleased to announce that CASA for Children of Multnomah, Washington, and Columbia Counties has expanded to serve children in foster care in Tillamook County. Tillamook County has been a home to a CASA program since 1996, and with this merger, they will be able to continue serving 100% of the children in foster care in their county. Vanessa Genens, Tillamook Program Manager of 8 years says, “Tillamook is thrilled to join CASA for Children. The exceptional team at this agency has warmly welcomed and supported our rural program during this transition process. They offer valuable expertise, opportunities, and resources that will serve the best interests of all the children in foster care in Tillamook County.”
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
canbyfirst.com

Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site

In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
GRAND RONDE, OR
opb.org

Oregon DEQ slaps Lincoln City electric charging company with $2.7M fine, largest ever in agency history

State environmental regulators issued their largest fine ever, $2.7 million, to an electric charging company over fraudulent claims, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday. DEQ discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold more than $2 million in fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OP/ED: Let’s Change Our Minds, Not Just Our Underwear

It’s easy to be discouraged some days. It’s easy to think that all the problems we face are too big, that what we as individuals do, doesn’t matter and that the actions we could take are too hard and require too much effort. We wish things were...
MANZANITA, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Manzanita, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION: Stop the wannabe machine, Vote No

Is it possible for an unincorporated area to have a political “machine”? If Oceanside doesn’t have one, it’s not for lack of trying. On October 30, 2021, the Oceanside Neighborhood Association president announced that a “task force” had been assembled to investigate “incorporation.” The same email announced that the findings of the “task force” would be rolled out in a series of emails (their work wasn’t finished) and a vote by the ONA membership was scheduled for December 2 on whether to “endorse” incorporation.
OCEANSIDE, OR
beachconnection.net

Where Primeval Forest Vibes Meet Oregon Coast Sands at Twin Tierra Del Mar Rentals

(Tierra Del Mar, Oregon) – Most people don't even recognize the little beach burgh of Tierra Del Mar by name, and it simply gets lumped in as being Pacific City when Oregon coast visitors tag their sand-swept selfies here. The tiny place is hard to see, anyway, being a quick blip of houses and trees surrounding a beach that briefly pops into view as you head north from the main environs of Pacific City. (Above: Guardenia St. house, courtesy photo)
PACIFIC CITY, OR
KGW

Soar through the treetops at Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Brittany Falkers checked out Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains. One of the best things about the Pacific Northwest is anyone can get to so many things with just a short drive. Only 30 minutes from Portland, there’s a place where you can almost fly: Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains.
NORTH PLAINS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
KGW

A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Rare Quake, Sept. 26

A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
TILLAMOOK, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in October

Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
HOOD RIVER, OR
beavertonresourceguide.com

Do you want to live a healthier life? You have to move…

Now that Fall has arrived, the rains return. With the increase in precipitation there seems to be a proportional decrease in motivation to get outside. Unfortunately, our bodies crave and require movement. During our office workshop last month, we discussed the lifestyles of cultures that tend to live the longest...
BEAVERTON, OR

