(PORTLAND, OR, September 28, 2022) – We are pleased to announce that CASA for Children of Multnomah, Washington, and Columbia Counties has expanded to serve children in foster care in Tillamook County. Tillamook County has been a home to a CASA program since 1996, and with this merger, they will be able to continue serving 100% of the children in foster care in their county. Vanessa Genens, Tillamook Program Manager of 8 years says, “Tillamook is thrilled to join CASA for Children. The exceptional team at this agency has warmly welcomed and supported our rural program during this transition process. They offer valuable expertise, opportunities, and resources that will serve the best interests of all the children in foster care in Tillamook County.”

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO