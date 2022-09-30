ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest

Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning denies Faith In Action’s ‘antique’ store

Banning’s city finalized its determination that the nonprofit Faith In Action should not be able to operate its proposed Chateau 225 retail outlet in a mixed-use commercial space at 225 W. Ramsey St. More than 20 apartments are in the upper stories of the location. The building is in...
BANNING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Canyon Lake, CA
Canyon Lake, CA
Society
newsmirror.net

Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker

When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
YUCAIPA, CA
HeySoCal

Free Fall Fest Saturday at San Timoteo schoolhouse near Beaumont

A festival heralding the start of fall and celebrating renovations of a historic schoolhouse near Beaumont will be held Saturday, featuring exhibits, candy, music and children’s activities. The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, in partnership with the Riverside County Parks & Open-Space District, will host the “Fall Fest” at...
BEAUMONT, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KPBS

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Palm Springs - Hour 1

Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series. Journey back to Palm Springs...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lemonade Stand#The Stand#Flyers#Charity#Negu
CBS LA

Survivors, family members remember victims killed in Route 91 mass shooting on 5th year anniversary

Five years after the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, the painful and tragic night is still a day survivors and family members of the 60 people killed would like to forget. The horrifying night in Las Vegas during a country music festival claimed the lives of 60 people and injured more than 800, many of whom are or were from Southern California. But on the five-year anniversary of the Route 91 shooting, survivors gathered together with family members of the victims killed for a vigil in Corona. The city of Corona and country music radio station KFROG hosted the vigil, handing...
CORONA, CA
KTLA

8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California

Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
ANAHEIM, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Thai Chili in Calimesa has a prodigious menu with 94 items

The menu at Thai Chili is prodigious, offering 94 items, as well as 15 lunch specials. I was particularly impressed with the availability of duck on the menu, although the day we visited, there was no duck. Unfortunately, the server did not let us known when we sat down, so we had to substitute a different protein for one of the dishes we ordered.
CALIMESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild

The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal

Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that broke out in Thermal today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. in the 58400 block of Jackson Street. Officials report that the fire burned approximately one-quarter acre of a palm grove. The cause of the fire has The post Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild

Update 9/29: The two climbers have been identified, see updated post here. https://kesq.com/news/2022/09/29/coroner-identifies-two-climbers-who-died-on-mountainside-near-idyllwild/ Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
pepperbough.com

Colton goes ‘all-in’ for Homecoming

Colton,CA—Colton High placed all their bets this year on its students getting hyped by the “Casino Night”-themed Homecoming events on September 29th. The day’s biggest moment came that night, as Samay Ramachhita and Stephanie Alvarez were crowned King and Queen. The moment spoke to their collaborative campaign, as ASB students strategically positioned themselves in the student section at Memorial Stadium and raised letters spelling out the names of the new royals.
COLTON, CA
KVCR NEWS

All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st

Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors. That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy