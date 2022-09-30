Read full article on original website
thepalmspringspost.com
Kitschy, kooky, and cool: Local couple has chronicled it all, collected it on a new website
A chance encounter with a 150-foot pink dinosaur familiar to many in the Coachella Valley led two Palm Springs transplants to take more than 130 adventures. The adventures are chronicled on a website that serves as a guidebook to all things kitschy and kooky in the desert and beyond. If...
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest
Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
recordgazette.net
Banning denies Faith In Action’s ‘antique’ store
Banning’s city finalized its determination that the nonprofit Faith In Action should not be able to operate its proposed Chateau 225 retail outlet in a mixed-use commercial space at 225 W. Ramsey St. More than 20 apartments are in the upper stories of the location. The building is in...
Military homecoming: Dad surprises his 3 kids with return from deployment
SWEET REUNION: U.S. Army Capt. Rodney Reed returned from his military deployment and surprised his three children while at their schools.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
Free Fall Fest Saturday at San Timoteo schoolhouse near Beaumont
A festival heralding the start of fall and celebrating renovations of a historic schoolhouse near Beaumont will be held Saturday, featuring exhibits, candy, music and children’s activities. The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, in partnership with the Riverside County Parks & Open-Space District, will host the “Fall Fest” at...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
KPBS
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Palm Springs - Hour 1
Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series. Journey back to Palm Springs...
Survivors, family members remember victims killed in Route 91 mass shooting on 5th year anniversary
Five years after the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, the painful and tragic night is still a day survivors and family members of the 60 people killed would like to forget. The horrifying night in Las Vegas during a country music festival claimed the lives of 60 people and injured more than 800, many of whom are or were from Southern California. But on the five-year anniversary of the Route 91 shooting, survivors gathered together with family members of the victims killed for a vigil in Corona. The city of Corona and country music radio station KFROG hosted the vigil, handing...
8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California
Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
redlandscommunitynews.com
Thai Chili in Calimesa has a prodigious menu with 94 items
The menu at Thai Chili is prodigious, offering 94 items, as well as 15 lunch specials. I was particularly impressed with the availability of duck on the menu, although the day we visited, there was no duck. Unfortunately, the server did not let us known when we sat down, so we had to substitute a different protein for one of the dishes we ordered.
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Huntington Beach.
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in California
Chipotle Mexican Grill is finally putting its first tortilla-making robot to work at a restaurant in California this October. Robotic Tortilla chips will be on the menu in California beginning this monthChipotle.
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild
The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal
Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that broke out in Thermal today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. in the 58400 block of Jackson Street. Officials report that the fire burned approximately one-quarter acre of a palm grove. The cause of the fire has The post Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild
Update 9/29: The two climbers have been identified, see updated post here. https://kesq.com/news/2022/09/29/coroner-identifies-two-climbers-who-died-on-mountainside-near-idyllwild/ Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
pepperbough.com
Colton goes ‘all-in’ for Homecoming
Colton,CA—Colton High placed all their bets this year on its students getting hyped by the “Casino Night”-themed Homecoming events on September 29th. The day’s biggest moment came that night, as Samay Ramachhita and Stephanie Alvarez were crowned King and Queen. The moment spoke to their collaborative campaign, as ASB students strategically positioned themselves in the student section at Memorial Stadium and raised letters spelling out the names of the new royals.
All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st
Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors. That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.
