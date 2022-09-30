Five years after the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, the painful and tragic night is still a day survivors and family members of the 60 people killed would like to forget. The horrifying night in Las Vegas during a country music festival claimed the lives of 60 people and injured more than 800, many of whom are or were from Southern California. But on the five-year anniversary of the Route 91 shooting, survivors gathered together with family members of the victims killed for a vigil in Corona. The city of Corona and country music radio station KFROG hosted the vigil, handing...

CORONA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO