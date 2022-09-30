ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Steve Dove
3d ago

Sue and let's put an end to this once and for all. The banned books are woke LBGTQP propaganda. Do school districts keep Playboy and Hustler on their shelf? Well why not? 1st amendment and all. This BS needs to stop.

Carla Kunerth
3d ago

I agree, if you don't like it here please move, this is a Red state, take your stuff to Oregon, Washington or calif where it's already a mess.

Mk Swanson
3d ago

I am usually against banning books at all. However are the books in question sexually explicit? In that case I would say good, we really should let kids be kids. These books should be allowed for the parent to choose when they are available because it should be the parents who decide when some content is available.

105.5 The Fan

The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Babysitters

Look, I get it - as a father of three who is always on the go, I can certainly vouch for parents when they say they need a break. Ultimately, if I want to have a date night with my wife, Bailey, we will have to arrange to have a babysitter watch our children. We have three little ones, ranging in age from a month old to an almost-5-year-old.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

This ‘Gun Toting’ Democrat Has Idaho Republicans Turning on Party

Even though it isn't a "major" political season--with presidential candidates on the ballot--it' still "political season" and there's no hiding from it. Say what you want about the song and dance of it all, at the end of the day, voting is still important and everyone is encouraged to do so--no matter their beliefs or affiliations here in Idaho this fall.
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

Satanists File Federal Lawsuit to Overturn Idaho's Abortion Ban

The Satanic Temple has joined the legal effort to overturn Idaho's criminal ban on abortions. The religious organization headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Idaho on Friday alleging the law, which went into effect Aug. 25 and imposes felony criminal charges on any person performing an abortion in the state, violates members' Constitutional rights.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

The Satanic Temple sues Idaho Governor Brad Little over abortion rights

BOISE, IDAHO - The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho Governor Brad Little, claiming he violated the religious freedom of its Idaho members, protected under the United States Constitution with Idaho's new abortion law. The complaint filed in the United States District Court of Idaho explains the abortion law violates their...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Mayor McLean Owes Boise An Explanation Concerning Chief Lee

We're approaching two weeks since Boise Mayor Lauren McLean ordered the police chief, Ryan Lee, to resign. The Boise Police Department is a proud organization that has had a terrible time due to Lee's incompetent, insensitive lack of leadership. There are several essential questions that Boise's mayor needs to answer concerning her decision to hire Mr. Lee. Leadership is about accountability, and Boisians need to hear from their mayor.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University of Idaho and Boise State University forms the latest restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's strictest abortion laws. ...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor

IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Chad Daybell requesting cameras back in courtroom

Chad Daybell, through his attorney John Prior, is asking Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce to allow cameras during his January 2023 trial in Ada County. Earlier this month, Boyce banned any kind of photography from all hearings involving Daybell. On Thursday, Prior filed paperwork requesting that cameras be allowed....
ADA COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho

The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
