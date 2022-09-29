Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Newest St. Pete restaurant in downtown brings sushi, Japanese whiskeys to the table
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - When you descend the steps that once took you to Ichico ANE, there is a quote that could be the reminder you need for the day:. Wealth is of the heart and mind – not the pocket. Good Fortune recently opened its doors to the...
fox13news.com
Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia
TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia. Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
fox13news.com
Truckload of supplies from Tampa Bay area heads to SWFL in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla. - With major cleanup efforts ahead in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, truckloads of supplies from the Tampa Bay area are heading south. Volunteers with humanitarian organizations Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope were at the Home Depot location in Brandon Monday picking up disaster relief kits. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open
DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
fox13news.com
Florida power companies' goal is to restore electricity by Sunday in areas where infrastructure isn't damaged
TAMPA, Fla. - About 43,000 men and women have been working around the clock to restore power to Floridians. So far, electricity has returned to 2 million people who lost during Hurricane Ian. Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said Monday the goal is to restore...
fox13news.com
Venice High transforms into shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. - The grounds of Venice High School have transformed into a shelter for people in Sarasota County who have lost everything from Hurricane Ian. Kenya Taylor, 20, and her family of seven are now living in the gym at Venice High School. They came after being rescued from their North Port home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They boarded a boat with only a few belongings and the clothes on their backs.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian recovery: Death toll rises, rescues continue across Florida
Regret and relief in parts of Florida continued Monday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirms nearly 60 deaths related to Hurricane Ian. The number is steadily rising as search and rescue efforts continue around the state, including southwest Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Those with damaged homes, businesses left figuring out how to rebuild, overcome risks after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - People who returned to damaged homes and businesses after Hurricane Ian are figuring out the best way to rebuild and how to overcome the risks. "In today's housing stock, the old stock doesn't fare very well. The new stock does very well in experiencing these devastating hurricanes," said Chuck Fowke of Homes by John C. Fowke in Tampa.
fox13news.com
What's Right with Tampa Bay: Hispanic Heritage Woman of the Year
FOX 13 is honoring the Hispanic Heritage Woman of the Year. Her determination and dedication in the Tampa Bay community is what's right with Tampa Bay.
fox13news.com
Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins
Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina were assessing damage from its strike there. In central Florida, swollen rivers from Ian are expected to bring major to record flooding through...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida property insurance market
Sen. Jeff Brandes says Florida lost six insurance companies in the past six months, and one left just a few days before Hurricane Ian arrived. The property insurance market will be rocked by it, he explained, and residents should expect a 30-40% rate increase next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Ruskin Family Drive-In left with $10,000 worth of damage after Hurricane Ian
RUSKIN, Fla. - The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre took more than $10,000 worth of storm damage and will be closed for most of the week. When Hurricane Ian swept across Florida, the wind took one of the 56 panels on the Ruskin Family Drive-In's 64 by 28 screen. Co-owner John...
fox13news.com
As flooding continues in North Port, Tampa sends officers, firefighters to help
NORTH PORT, Fla. - City of Tampa Police officers and firefighters were deployed to North Port to help with rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding in the area. Before the 40 TPD officers and 15 Tampa firefighters left early Saturday morning, they were told, "You guys are gonna...
fox13news.com
Winter Haven trucking company delivers clean water to Lee County hospitals, shelter after Hurricane Ian
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Clean water is one of the biggest needs in the Fort Myers area as they recover from Hurricane Ian. A trucking company based in Winter Haven is working to fill that need by delivering thousands of gallons of water to hospitals and shelters. Len Miller helped...
fox13news.com
Local small businesses come together to support Hurricane Ian relief efforts
TAMPA, Fla. - If you’re looking for a way to support relief efforts in Southwest Florida, there’s an event this weekend giving you a chance. Hotel Haya in Ybor City is hosting a night market on Saturday, October 8, featuring a variety of local vendors, benefiting United Way of Florida’s Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Fund.
fox13news.com
Florida death toll from Hurricane Ian now 44 as flooding continues from Lee to Volusia County
TAMPA, Fla. - The state of Florida's death toll attributed to Hurricane Ian rose to 44 Saturday night as floodwaters continued to rise in low-lying areas. Lee County, one of the hardest-hit by the massive Category 4 storm, reported 30 deaths as of Saturday night. Collier County, one county south of Lee, three deaths had been attributed to Ian.
fox13news.com
Frostproof church surrounded by storm water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
FROSTPROOF, Fla. - A church in Polk County won't be holding services because Hurricane Ian left the property surrounding it underwater. First Hilltop Baptist Church in Frostproof is surrounded by a sea of storm water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. This is the third time the church has flooded in the last 100 years, and the worst time.
fox13news.com
Alafia River flooding peaks at 18 feet after Hurricane Ian, surrounding nearby homes with water
VALRICO, Fla. - The Alafia River’s water levels peaked around 18.4 feet Friday evening, surrounding nearby homes in Hillsborough County with water and stranding residents over the weekend after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida the week before. The number of Floridians who have died due to the Category 4...
fox13news.com
Out-of-state crews work day and night to restore power
Five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, close to 700,000 residents were still without power. Governor Ron DeSantis said an army of 42,000 utility workers responded to the call for help to restore outages.
Comments / 0