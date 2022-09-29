VENICE, Fla. - The grounds of Venice High School have transformed into a shelter for people in Sarasota County who have lost everything from Hurricane Ian. Kenya Taylor, 20, and her family of seven are now living in the gym at Venice High School. They came after being rescued from their North Port home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They boarded a boat with only a few belongings and the clothes on their backs.

VENICE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO