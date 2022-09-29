ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia. Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open

DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
Venice High transforms into shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. - The grounds of Venice High School have transformed into a shelter for people in Sarasota County who have lost everything from Hurricane Ian. Kenya Taylor, 20, and her family of seven are now living in the gym at Venice High School. They came after being rescued from their North Port home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They boarded a boat with only a few belongings and the clothes on their backs.
Those with damaged homes, businesses left figuring out how to rebuild, overcome risks after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - People who returned to damaged homes and businesses after Hurricane Ian are figuring out the best way to rebuild and how to overcome the risks. "In today's housing stock, the old stock doesn't fare very well. The new stock does very well in experiencing these devastating hurricanes," said Chuck Fowke of Homes by John C. Fowke in Tampa.
Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins

Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina were assessing damage from its strike there. In central Florida, swollen rivers from Ian are expected to bring major to record flooding through...
Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida property insurance market

Sen. Jeff Brandes says Florida lost six insurance companies in the past six months, and one left just a few days before Hurricane Ian arrived. The property insurance market will be rocked by it, he explained, and residents should expect a 30-40% rate increase next year.
Local small businesses come together to support Hurricane Ian relief efforts

TAMPA, Fla. - If you’re looking for a way to support relief efforts in Southwest Florida, there’s an event this weekend giving you a chance. Hotel Haya in Ybor City is hosting a night market on Saturday, October 8, featuring a variety of local vendors, benefiting United Way of Florida’s Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Fund.
Frostproof church surrounded by storm water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - A church in Polk County won't be holding services because Hurricane Ian left the property surrounding it underwater. First Hilltop Baptist Church in Frostproof is surrounded by a sea of storm water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. This is the third time the church has flooded in the last 100 years, and the worst time.
Out-of-state crews work day and night to restore power

Five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, close to 700,000 residents were still without power. Governor Ron DeSantis said an army of 42,000 utility workers responded to the call for help to restore outages.
