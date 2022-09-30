ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

First coins featuring King Charles III unveiled by Royal Mint

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2nv4_0iGemVBQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dC9KH_0iGemVBQ00

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III.

Britons will begin to see Charles’ image in their change from around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation.

The new monarch’s effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and has been personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said Friday. In keeping with tradition, the king’s portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor,” said Chris Barker at the Royal Mint Museum.

Charles is depicted without a crown. A Latin inscription surrounding the portrait translates to “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICyos_0iGemVBQ00

A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Elizabeth will be released Monday. One side of this coin features Charles, while the reverse side features two new portraits of Elizabeth side by side.

Based in South Wales, the Royal Mint has depicted Britain’s royal family on coins for over 1,100 years, documenting each monarch since Alfred the Great.

“When first we used to make coins, that was the only way that people could know what the monarch actually looked like, not in the days of social media like now,” said Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint. “So the portrait of King Charles will be on each and every coin as we move forward.”

Jennings, the sculptor, said the portrait was sculpted from a photo of Charles.

“It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come,” he said.

Charles acceded to the throne Sept. 8 upon the death of his mother, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96.

Around 27 billion coins bearing Elizabeth II’s image currently circulate in the United Kingdom All will remain legal tender and be in active circulation, to be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Barker
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Charles Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Charles#Royal Family#Uk#Britons#British#The Royal Mint Museum#Latin
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cheney rips Trump ‘death wish’ comments against McConnell: ‘Absolutely despicable, racist attack’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Monday ripped former President Trump’s recent remarks saying that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “death wish,” calling the comments against McConnell and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, an “absolutely despicable, racist attack.” Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT: Suspect who ‘made threatening statements’ identified

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Police Department has identified the accused suspect of making threatening statements while on the university’s Canyon campus as Kreamy Abdul White, 23. MyHighPlains.com previously reported that on Wednesday, University Police said that officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for Sept. 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the Sept. 30 COVID-19 Report Card, 12 patients […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy