Herschel Walker, the Georgia senate candidate who opposes abortion with no exceptions, reimbursed a woman after she got an abortion, The Daily Beast reported
Herschel Walker denied the report. He previously said he was the father to an only child before The Daily Beast revealed he had three more children.
Long-shot Scalise challenger includes the birth of her son in new ad
Democratic congressional candidate Katie Darling, who is running to unseat House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), incorporated the birth of her second child last month into a new campaign ad. In her spot released on Monday, Darling, who is seen with her husband and daughter on their farm, says she worked her way up from…
Abortion info fight targets university but affects far more
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A box truck equipped with a bright LED billboard began circling around the University of Idaho campus Friday. “Pregnant? You still have a choice,” read one of the bright blue-and-white messages flashing across the side. “You can still get abortion pills by mail,” read another message. The moving billboard was a salvo by Mayday Health against Idaho’s anti-abortion laws, including some that prohibit state employees from promoting or endorsing abortion or emergency contraception. The organization seeks to inform people in anti-abortion states how to access abortion and contraception. Mayday Health chose Moscow, Idaho, for the action after the university warned employees not to refer students to abortion or birth control providers lest they run afoul of the state laws.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
