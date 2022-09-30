ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

blufftontoday.com

Clemson football's depth chart shows Andrew Mukuba needed at cornerback

CLEMSON – For Clemson football, the safety in having a guy like Andrew Mukuba is being able to move him to cornerback. Mukuba, a Freshman All-America safety last season, has been asked to play cornerback to help the Tigers deal with weakness in that area. He was listed Monday as a starting safety but also as a co-starter at both cornerback spots, sharing those designations with Nate Wiggins on one side and Sheridan Jones on the other.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football mailbag: Questions still remain on defense despite improvement

CLEMSON – It figured that the Clemson football defense would be a focus at this point in the season, but more in the form of answers instead of questions. However, it's been the offense for No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) on the side of more certainty while the defense has been plugging holes and adjusting to first-year coordinator Wes Goodwin. The Tigers took a leap Saturday in a 30-20 win against No. 10 N.C. State 94-1, 0-1) at Memorial Stadium.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football safety Andrew Mukuba ejected for targeting vs. NC State

CLEMSON – Andrew Mukuba’s return to Clemson’s secondary didn’t last long. Mukuba, who missed the Tigers’ previous two games against Louisiana Tech and Wake Forest with an elbow injury, was ejected for targeting late in the second quarter in Clemson’s game against NC State Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football: Observations during ACC victory against N.C. State

This one is for the history books. Fifth-ranked Clemson will play host Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) to No. 10 N.C. State at Memorial Stadium in a game between leading contenders to win the ACC. It's the first time in series history that both are ranked in the top 10 when playing each other.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football report card: Tigers get all A's and B's for top 10 win against NC State

CLEMSON – Clemson football made the grades Saturday night in a 30-20 victory against N.C. State at Memorial Stadium. Clemson quarterback D.J Uiagalelei didn't have eye-popping stats but continued show that he's in full command and has taken everything to a higher level this season. Only one catch for Beaux Collins (and one drop) with only two catches for Joseph Ngata. He did draw an important flag. Will Shipley ran for 60 yards and averaged 4.2, less than half of his season average.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football says All-ACC DL Bryan Bresee not expected to play vs NC State

CLEMSON – Clemson football said All-ACC defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is "not expected to be available" for Saturday's top-10 matchup against N.C. State at Memorial Stadium. featured Saturday morning on an ESPN "College Gameday" piece about the death of his 15-year-old sister, Ella, last month after she battled more...
CLEMSON, SC

