CLEMSON – It figured that the Clemson football defense would be a focus at this point in the season, but more in the form of answers instead of questions. However, it's been the offense for No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) on the side of more certainty while the defense has been plugging holes and adjusting to first-year coordinator Wes Goodwin. The Tigers took a leap Saturday in a 30-20 win against No. 10 N.C. State 94-1, 0-1) at Memorial Stadium.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO