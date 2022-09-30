Read full article on original website
Clemson football's depth chart shows Andrew Mukuba needed at cornerback
CLEMSON – For Clemson football, the safety in having a guy like Andrew Mukuba is being able to move him to cornerback. Mukuba, a Freshman All-America safety last season, has been asked to play cornerback to help the Tigers deal with weakness in that area. He was listed Monday as a starting safety but also as a co-starter at both cornerback spots, sharing those designations with Nate Wiggins on one side and Sheridan Jones on the other.
How Dabo Swinney called victory-sealing play Clemson football hadn't practiced
CLEMSON – Clemson football's game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter Saturday to beat N.C. State, 30-20, came across the goal line like a play that was practiced to perfection and had built complete confidence. Not exactly. Coach Dabo Swinney drew it up on the spot. "Never practiced that play...
Clemson football mailbag: Questions still remain on defense despite improvement
CLEMSON – It figured that the Clemson football defense would be a focus at this point in the season, but more in the form of answers instead of questions. However, it's been the offense for No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) on the side of more certainty while the defense has been plugging holes and adjusting to first-year coordinator Wes Goodwin. The Tigers took a leap Saturday in a 30-20 win against No. 10 N.C. State 94-1, 0-1) at Memorial Stadium.
It took awhile, but we finally saw a strong Clemson football defense vs NC State
CLEMSON – So this is what Clemson football’s defense was supposed to look like all along. It may have taken five games to get there, but perhaps the vaunted defense that we were convinced would be among the nation’s best is finally coming into its own. The...
Clemson football stays undefeated, takes ACC control with 30-20 win vs. N.C. State
CLEMSON – Just like always, it was home sweet home for Clemson football. The fifth-ranked Tigers beat No. 10 N.C. State, 30-20, on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium for their ACC record-tying 37th consecutive home victory, tying an ACC record. Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards with...
Clemson football safety Andrew Mukuba ejected for targeting vs. NC State
CLEMSON – Andrew Mukuba’s return to Clemson’s secondary didn’t last long. Mukuba, who missed the Tigers’ previous two games against Louisiana Tech and Wake Forest with an elbow injury, was ejected for targeting late in the second quarter in Clemson’s game against NC State Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
Clemson football: Observations during ACC victory against N.C. State
This one is for the history books. Fifth-ranked Clemson will play host Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) to No. 10 N.C. State at Memorial Stadium in a game between leading contenders to win the ACC. It's the first time in series history that both are ranked in the top 10 when playing each other.
ACC football power rankings: Clemson soars while Pitt and NC State tumble
The Clemson Tigers secured their place at the top of the ACC with Saturday's 30-20 win over NC State while Pitt took a tumble after its surprising loss to Georgia Tech. Here are the USA TODAY Network's ACC power rankings:. 1. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) The Tigers all but wrapped...
Clemson football report card: Tigers get all A's and B's for top 10 win against NC State
CLEMSON – Clemson football made the grades Saturday night in a 30-20 victory against N.C. State at Memorial Stadium. Clemson quarterback D.J Uiagalelei didn't have eye-popping stats but continued show that he's in full command and has taken everything to a higher level this season. Only one catch for Beaux Collins (and one drop) with only two catches for Joseph Ngata. He did draw an important flag. Will Shipley ran for 60 yards and averaged 4.2, less than half of his season average.
Clemson football says All-ACC DL Bryan Bresee not expected to play vs NC State
CLEMSON – Clemson football said All-ACC defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is "not expected to be available" for Saturday's top-10 matchup against N.C. State at Memorial Stadium. featured Saturday morning on an ESPN "College Gameday" piece about the death of his 15-year-old sister, Ella, last month after she battled more...
Victory against N.C. State puts bull's-eye squarely on Clemson football once again
CLEMSON – Clemson’s victory Saturday night against ACC rival N.C. State, which was considerably more convincing than the 30-20 final score would indicate, firmly re-established the Tigers as the team to beat in the ACC’s Atlantic Division. It’s a familiar perch, and one to which Clemson and...
