I am a nurse. I am tired and defeated. Thursday, I went to work at 7 a.m. after the strike, only to want to leave as soon as I walked into the hospital. We were short-staffed … again. I made an “aware” which is a hospital forum where anyone can report unsafe staffing, hospital conditions, maintenance, or security issues. My aware went to my unit manager where we had a 30-minute conversation about my feelings and how disappointed I am in my leaders. The conversation made me send an email to the CEO and vice president. My co-workers heard and got to read my email and encouraged me to keep sharing my voice, so I hope my email comes into good hands. I want to make everyone aware that nurses are suffering and health care is on the brink of collapse. and I am asking for help spreading awareness.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 15 HOURS AGO