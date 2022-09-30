Read full article on original website
Lady Soccer Cats Fall at No. 15 Cumberland University
LEBANON, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats lost at No. 15 Cumberland University Saturday in Lebanon. The Cats trailed one nil at the break. Bethel's Ainhoa Chirivella scored in the second period but the Phoenix had a goal at the 76:30 mark to win 2-1. Johanna Veldhuizen was credited with the Bethel assist.
Crowd evacuated at end of homecoming football game in Brooklyn Park
Police evacuated the crowd at the end of the homecoming football game at Park Center Senior High in Brooklyn Park Friday evening, blaming "unruly teens" who were trying to enter the stadium. The incident happened at 7 p.m., with Brooklyn Park Police Department saying its officers "were concerned about large...
Park Center High School football game evacuated after 'disruption' in stands
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say a Friday night's homecoming football game at Park Center High School against SMB was evacuated as a precaution after "unruly juveniles" started a disruption in the stands. In a letter to students and staff, Park Center High School principal Heather Miller-Cink said the...
Volley Cats Fall in Five Sets to TMU
MCKENZIE, Tenn. – Two hot teams met in another key MSC match-up Saturday afternoon in Crisp Arena. The Bethel Lady Wildcats entered play winners of four of their last five while Thomas More traveled to McKenzie taking six of their last seven. In a marathon first set the Lady...
Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards
Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
After Richfield High shooting, Richfield, Bloomington students need chaperones at weekend football games
The Strib’s Eder Campuzano writes that following a shooting during a homecoming contest at Richfield High School, Richfield and Bloomington students attending the weekend’s football games have to bring a parent or guardian. A WCCO-TV story says new data from St. Paul’s guaranteed income program show families in...
Eagles had Prior Lake ‘right where they wanted them’
Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant had a wry smile on his face after the Eagles’ showdown with Prior Lake Friday night. Grant’s team had been upset by Rosemount the week before, and they started this week’s contest by spotting Prior Lake 7 points compliments of the Lakers’ opening kickoff return that went 85 yards [...]
Paralyzed Bloomington Jefferson football player begins rehabilitation in Colorado
Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader Ethan Glynn has started the next step in his recovery journey, according to family members. Ethan, who was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury during a game-time tackle on Sept. 2, was flown Thursday to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado to begin treatment at the world-renowned rehabilitation hospital.
Cats Lose to Phoenix in Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. –The No. 22 Bethel Wildcats saw Cumberland University score three first period goals and were never able to recover, falling 5-2 Saturday to the Phoenix in Lebanon. Bethel's Adrian Musubi scored in the first period on an assist from Milos Stajkovic. Alioune Diop added a goal in...
Students run from football game in Brooklyn Park after false scare
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An outburst at a high school football game in Brooklyn Park caused a scare on Friday night. In a letter to parents, Principal Heather Miller-Cink says a "disruption in the student section" resulted in a person yelling there was a weapon. The principal says...
John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th
Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery
MAPLE GROVE, Minn.-- A large fire broke out Sunday morning at a greenhouse in Maple Grove.Firefighters called in extra help from Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley to battle the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery. It was reported around 3:30 a.m. by someone driving by the greenhouse.The three-alarm fire was eventually extinguished.It's not known yet what started the fire.No one was in the business at the time the fire was called in, and no firefighters were injured.
Plymouth Receives $775K State Grant to Help Raze Four Seasons Mall
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will award $775,000 to Plymouth to aid in the demolition of the Four Seasons Mall. The 17-acre property near Highway 169 and Rockford Road has sat empty for 11 years. The award was announced this week. Redevelopment plans include a three-story Plymouth...
Ethan Glynn begins rehab at Colorado hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- The high schooler who was paralyzed while playing a game of football earlier this month has moved to Colorado to begin treatment. Ethan Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down on Sept. 2 while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. After 27 days at Hennepin County Medical Center, he was flown along with his mother to Colorado to start rehab."He met a lot of his team and began to get settled into his room," a post from the family's CaringBridge says. "Today he continues to meet the rest of his team and get acclimated to his new routines."The post goes on to say that Glynn is loving his new arrangement in Colorado.
Darby's bar in Minneapolis' North Loop to close after 11 years
Darby's Pub and Grill in Minneapolis has announced it will be closing in October. A social media post by owner Marcus Dorn says the North Loop spot at 315 N. Fifth Ave. will close on Oct. 22. "It has been an amazing yet difficult almost 11-year run, and I thank...
Maple Grove Hy-Vee Employee Wins Company’s Highest Customer Service Honor
Cathey Gardner found out Friday that she is one of only 15 Hy-Vee employees company-wide to be awarded the company’s highest customer service honor this year. She was surprised this morning at the Maple Grove store with the “2022 Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award.”. “Everybody started clapping, and...
Worker who died at downtown St. Paul construction site identified as 61-year-old from Stillwater
After a 44-year career with St. Paul Regional Water Services, the 61-year-old man who passed away at a construction site in the heart of St. Paul just retired and was employed by a private contractor. Peter M. Davis, a Stillwater resident, was recognized by police on Thursday. About 3:30 p.m....
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
State grants intend to provide job skills to released inmates
LINO LAKES, Minnesota — Inside the state prison at Lino Lakes are classrooms set up for inmates to learn job skills they can use upon release. Crystal Hill-Hover and Fredrick McGee both served time in Minnesota prisons for crimes they committed, and both have been successful in business since being released. But it wasn't easy.
