ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden Hills, MN

Comments / 0

Related
bethelathletics.com

Lady Soccer Cats Fall at No. 15 Cumberland University

LEBANON, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats lost at No. 15 Cumberland University Saturday in Lebanon. The Cats trailed one nil at the break. Bethel's Ainhoa Chirivella scored in the second period but the Phoenix had a goal at the 76:30 mark to win 2-1. Johanna Veldhuizen was credited with the Bethel assist.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
bethelathletics.com

Volley Cats Fall in Five Sets to TMU

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – Two hot teams met in another key MSC match-up Saturday afternoon in Crisp Arena. The Bethel Lady Wildcats entered play winners of four of their last five while Thomas More traveled to McKenzie taking six of their last seven. In a marathon first set the Lady...
ARDEN HILLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arden Hills, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
millcitytimes.com

Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards

Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Paralyzed Bloomington Jefferson football player begins rehabilitation in Colorado

Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader Ethan Glynn has started the next step in his recovery journey, according to family members. Ethan, who was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury during a game-time tackle on Sept. 2, was flown Thursday to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado to begin treatment at the world-renowned rehabilitation hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethel University#Induction#Greats#Mckenzie
bethelathletics.com

Cats Lose to Phoenix in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. –The No. 22 Bethel Wildcats saw Cumberland University score three first period goals and were never able to recover, falling 5-2 Saturday to the Phoenix in Lebanon. Bethel's Adrian Musubi scored in the first period on an assist from Milos Stajkovic. Alioune Diop added a goal in...
LEBANON, TN
96.7 The River

John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th

Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.-- A large fire broke out Sunday morning at a greenhouse in Maple Grove.Firefighters called in extra help from Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley to battle the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery. It was reported around 3:30 a.m. by someone driving by the greenhouse.The three-alarm fire was eventually extinguished.It's not known yet what started the fire.No one was in the business at the time the fire was called in, and no firefighters were injured.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Receives $775K State Grant to Help Raze Four Seasons Mall

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will award $775,000 to Plymouth to aid in the demolition of the Four Seasons Mall. The 17-acre property near Highway 169 and Rockford Road has sat empty for 11 years. The award was announced this week. Redevelopment plans include a three-story Plymouth...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn begins rehab at Colorado hospital

MINNEAPOLIS -- The high schooler who was paralyzed while playing a game of football earlier this month has moved to Colorado to begin treatment. Ethan Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down on Sept. 2 while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. After 27 days at Hennepin County Medical Center, he was flown along with his mother to Colorado to start rehab."He met a lot of his team and began to get settled into his room," a post from the family's CaringBridge says. "Today he continues to meet the rest of his team and get acclimated to his new routines."The post goes on to say that Glynn is loving his new arrangement in Colorado.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

State grants intend to provide job skills to released inmates

LINO LAKES, Minnesota — Inside the state prison at Lino Lakes are classrooms set up for inmates to learn job skills they can use upon release. Crystal Hill-Hover and Fredrick McGee both served time in Minnesota prisons for crimes they committed, and both have been successful in business since being released. But it wasn't easy.
LINO LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy