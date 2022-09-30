ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Grantham: Girl, 12, and teenage boys held after bottle attack

A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was hit in the head with a bottle in Grantham. Lincolnshire Police said the 24-year-old man was struck while he was walking along Belton Lane at about 01:35 BST on Saturday. He suffered a serious head injury,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Moors Murders: No remains yet found in search for Keith Bennett

Police searching for Moors murderers' victim Keith Bennett have said no identifiable human remains have so far been found, as excavations continue. The 12-year-old was one of five youngsters killed by Ian Brady and his partner Myra Hindley in the 1960s. He disappeared on 16 June 1964 while on his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mark Mardell reveals he has Parkinson's disease

Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former Europe and North America editor shared the news on the podcast Beeb Watch, telling ex-colleague Roger Bolton he was "fine and dandy" but his voice was "rather strange and weak". "I'm getting used to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Danish Royal Family: Queen 'sorry' after stripping grandchildren's titles

The Queen of Denmark has apologised after stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles - but has not reversed the decision. Queen Margrethe II said she wanted the monarchy in "keeping with the times", that her decision had been a long time coming, and that it would "future-proof" the institution.
EUROPE
BBC

Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'

Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies

A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with schoolgirl's murder

A man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helping others with one-handed life hacks

Chiara Beer used to hide her disabled right arm behind her back, afraid of receiving negative comments. But a brave decision one day inspired her to share her experience with the world and use it to help others too. Chiara suffered a stroke aged two, leading to her developing dyslexia,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police

Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care

Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Baby 'given alcohol' in north Wales taken into care

A baby shown apparently being forced to drink alcohol on social media has been taken into care. North Wales Police said it knew of the footage, which appears to show a young child being given a clear liquid. The force said the video showed a woman pouring from a clear...
HEALTH
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
ANIMALS
BBC

Hampshire WW2 enthusiast sees replica Spitfire take to skies

A retired engineer has fulfilled a boyhood dream of owning a Spitfire plane by spending 16 years building his own. Hampshire aviator Steve Markham lost out twice on buying WW2 planes to wealthier bidders, so instead bought a kit from Australia. After 32 test flights, the plane has just been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Man found dead after disturbance at Rochdale home

A man has been found dead following a disturbance at a home in Greater Manchester. The body was found at the property in Industry Road, Rochdale, shortly after 00:30 BST. Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and said a "male" was in custody and helping officers with their inquiries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Aluu 4: Ten years from the lynching that shocked Nigeria

Jane Toku sheds no tears as she recalls the moment when she saw the smouldering remains of her son's corpse on the morning he and three of his friends were lynched 10 years ago. The four students had run into a local vigilante group at dawn in Aluu, a community...
AFRICA

