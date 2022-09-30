Read full article on original website
BBC
Grantham: Girl, 12, and teenage boys held after bottle attack
A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was hit in the head with a bottle in Grantham. Lincolnshire Police said the 24-year-old man was struck while he was walking along Belton Lane at about 01:35 BST on Saturday. He suffered a serious head injury,...
BBC
Moors Murders: No remains yet found in search for Keith Bennett
Police searching for Moors murderers' victim Keith Bennett have said no identifiable human remains have so far been found, as excavations continue. The 12-year-old was one of five youngsters killed by Ian Brady and his partner Myra Hindley in the 1960s. He disappeared on 16 June 1964 while on his...
BBC
Mark Mardell reveals he has Parkinson's disease
Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former Europe and North America editor shared the news on the podcast Beeb Watch, telling ex-colleague Roger Bolton he was "fine and dandy" but his voice was "rather strange and weak". "I'm getting used to...
BBC
Danish Royal Family: Queen 'sorry' after stripping grandchildren's titles
The Queen of Denmark has apologised after stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles - but has not reversed the decision. Queen Margrethe II said she wanted the monarchy in "keeping with the times", that her decision had been a long time coming, and that it would "future-proof" the institution.
BBC
Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'
Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
BBC
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
BBC
Parents hope for answers over Willerby schoolgirl's death in France
The parents of a 12-year-old girl who drowned on a school trip to France say they hope a court hearing will provide answers about her death. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, was swimming in a lake near Limoges in 2015 when a pontoon overturned. She later died in hospital.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with schoolgirl's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been charged with...
BBC
Helping others with one-handed life hacks
Chiara Beer used to hide her disabled right arm behind her back, afraid of receiving negative comments. But a brave decision one day inspired her to share her experience with the world and use it to help others too. Chiara suffered a stroke aged two, leading to her developing dyslexia,...
BBC
Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police
Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
BBC
Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care
Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
BBC
Baby 'given alcohol' in north Wales taken into care
A baby shown apparently being forced to drink alcohol on social media has been taken into care. North Wales Police said it knew of the footage, which appears to show a young child being given a clear liquid. The force said the video showed a woman pouring from a clear...
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Hampshire WW2 enthusiast sees replica Spitfire take to skies
A retired engineer has fulfilled a boyhood dream of owning a Spitfire plane by spending 16 years building his own. Hampshire aviator Steve Markham lost out twice on buying WW2 planes to wealthier bidders, so instead bought a kit from Australia. After 32 test flights, the plane has just been...
BBC
Man found dead after disturbance at Rochdale home
A man has been found dead following a disturbance at a home in Greater Manchester. The body was found at the property in Industry Road, Rochdale, shortly after 00:30 BST. Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and said a "male" was in custody and helping officers with their inquiries.
BBC
Peterborough hospital death: Christian Hobbs, 17, 'not seen by cardiologist'
A teenager who died after developing a resting pulse rate of 240bpm was not seen by a cardiologist after admission to A&E, an inquest has heard. Christian Hobbs died suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on Boxing Day 2017. The 17-year-old had an undiagnosed heart condition. On the first day of...
BBC
Aluu 4: Ten years from the lynching that shocked Nigeria
Jane Toku sheds no tears as she recalls the moment when she saw the smouldering remains of her son's corpse on the morning he and three of his friends were lynched 10 years ago. The four students had run into a local vigilante group at dawn in Aluu, a community...
