Read full article on original website
Related
Margarita Flights Are a Thing at This Epping, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Beer flights? They are quite common! Bloody Mary flights? It's like seeing a shooting star. They are rare, but they do exist. Now, margarita flights... that is something I have never seen before, until now! To say I am intrigued is an understatement.
’80s Slasher Michael Myers Models to Help Sell This New Hampshire Home for Sale
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Some house listings go viral due to the price, while others go viral if a celebrity once lived there. One house in Weare, New Hampshire, is going viral for a completely different reason.
This Maine Clam Shack Brought Their Famous Lobster Rolls to Hugh Jackman
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Clam Shack seafood takeout restaurant has been in business in Kennebunk since 1968 and has become known nationwide for its excellent lobster rolls, getting recognition in People Magazine, CNN, The New York Times and the Today Show.
Dover 400 Crosswalks Commemorate Anniversary Celebration
Visitors to Dover's Apple Harvest Day were among the first to see the colorful new Dover 400 sidewalks. The crosswalks commemorating Dover's 400th anniversary celebration were the brainchild of Community Services Director John B. Storer whose department had to repaint the sidewalks after the downtown paving project. "The Dover 400th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
This Board Game Allows You to Tour Salem Without Crowds From Your House
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Of course, Salem has many visitors throughout the year, but we all know that it is a crazy time to visit Salem, Massachusetts, in the Fall months. All the tourists are out in full force, flooding the streets, ready to see all that Salem offers. There is so much history and you can explore it with all the museums and just by walking around.
Felon Threatens Two With Gun Outside Somersworth, NH, House
A tactical team was called to a Somersworth neighborhood after a convicted felon with a weapon refused to come out of a house on Sunday morning. Alexander M. Tibbetts-Cullen, 26, of Somersworth, threatened two individuals outside a house on Ford Sreet at around 4:10 a.m., according to Somersworth police. Tibbetts-Cullen went inside and refused to come out for several hours. Police said the victims were acquainted with Tibbetts-Cullen.
USA Today Flat Out Snubs This Legendary New Hampshire Apple Orchard
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. USA Today recently named its 10 best apple orchards in the United States, with three New England orchards making the cut. But with all due respect...
RELATED PEOPLE
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
Tiptoe Your Way Through a Real-Life Pet Cemetery in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's kind of amazing how a work of fiction can take an entire concept and turn it into a frightening idea. But that is the case when it comes to pet cemeteries. Stephen King's famous novel "Pet Sematary" has warped the general perception of a pet cemetery, from something that's a resting place for treasured friends to a place holding a darker, more insidious meaning. But if you can put aside the thoughts of that work of fiction, there's a real-life pet cemetery in Saco, Maine.
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. How about a little science for the win. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on...
Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Sports Bar With Bowling, Billiards, Darts, Live Music, DJ’s in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. What do you want to do to relieve stress, have some fun, meet new people, and enjoy live music or a killer DJ spinning the ones and twos? It's always fun when a new place opens up where we can go and let loose, and that's happening in Newmarket, New Hampshire.
Visit Witch City: Here Are 10 Tips for Your Fall Trip to Salem, Massachusetts
Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's official website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
The 25 Best Sports Bars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Game days in New England. Ahhhh, the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find...
Funtown Hints at New Attraction but Won’t Confirm It’s a Haunted Mansion
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Now that the 2022 season has wrapped for Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, the amusement is already getting to work on plans for 2023. Towards the end of this most recent season, Funtown hinted that their longtime Fun Factory Arcade would be shuddered, opening up space for a new attraction in the summer of 2023. While that is a definite decision, what that new attraction will be still remains a mystery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stratham Hill Park Hosts Police Exercise October 27
This article has been corrected to report the exercise as taking place Thursday, October 27. Stratham Hill Park will look like it's overrun by law enforcement Wednesday, October 27 but it's nothing to be concerned about it. The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management...
Ex-Shipyard Naval Cop Threatened Ex-Wife, Mother-in-Law in Iowa
A former naval police officer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard was charged with threatening his ex-wife and her mother who are in Iowa. United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins of the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts said Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton called his wife on a cell phone on April 30 that was not his to make threats to his wife.
Somersworth, NH Man Escapes VA Crash on a Garbage Truck
A Somersworth man who is a registered sex offender in New Hampshire tried unsuccessfully Thursday to escape a crash scene in Virginia by hopping onto a garbage truck. The Stafford County, Virginia Sheriff's Office said William Pandolfi, 57, drove a 2018 Hyundai Sonata through a field and got stuck while going down a small embankment to get onto another road. Pandolfi, who was the only person in the car, jumped onto the passing truck but got off when the driver stopped.
Did You Know That Chicken Tenders Were Invented in New Hampshire?
Yep, that was this writer's reaction too. You learn something new every day, and it turns out that the Granite State is the birthplace of a delectable dish straight from the heavens: chicken tenders. Or as we like to call them, chicken tendies. You know 'em. You love 'em. If...
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0