Ghost !
4d ago

So explain to me why the bus driver got in trouble?? Listening to the mother it’s clear why she don’t respect authority. 2 thumbs up for the driver

Seacoast Current

Out-of-State Teen Threatened Scarborough High School Via Text

An arrest was made after an out-of-state threat shut down Scarborough High School on Tuesday. The threat was received via text by a student who reported it to Scarborough Police Monday night. Investigators tracked the origin of the threat to a juvenile located in another state. They were arrested with the assistance of "an outside law enforcement agency", and criminal charges are expected.
WMUR.com

Body camera footage shows interaction between police, Adam Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Body camera footage obtained by News 9 Investigates shows the first interactions between Manchester police and Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since 2019 and is presumed dead. In the video, Adam Montgomery is questioned about his daughter's whereabouts. Audio...
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
CBS Boston

Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston

BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
WMUR.com

Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
manchesterinklink.com

Alleged Dunkins thief apprehended

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested 20-year-old Shawn Senay after he allegedly tried to rob the Granite Street Dunkin’ Donuts. Police were called at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, with someone telling police that a man with a black, fur-lined and hooded winter jacket entered the store, had a gun, and demanded money. The man then left and ran eastbound toward the Granite Street Bridge.
Seacoast Current

Saco, Maine, Mom and Two Kids Found Safe — UPDATE

5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said the children are safe and their mother was found in Massachusetts. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey. Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their...
B98.5

Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver

A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

