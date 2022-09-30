Read full article on original website
Ghost !
4d ago
So explain to me why the bus driver got in trouble?? Listening to the mother it’s clear why she don’t respect authority. 2 thumbs up for the driver
Out-of-State Teen Threatened Scarborough High School Via Text
An arrest was made after an out-of-state threat shut down Scarborough High School on Tuesday. The threat was received via text by a student who reported it to Scarborough Police Monday night. Investigators tracked the origin of the threat to a juvenile located in another state. They were arrested with the assistance of "an outside law enforcement agency", and criminal charges are expected.
Register Citizen
After hitting barrier, woman killed by tractor-trailer on I-395 in Thompson, police say
THOMPSON — Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed Tuesday evening by a tractor-trailer on Interstate-395. State police said the commercial truck was heading south on the highway in the right lane when the driver saw two vehicles up ahead that were pulled over in the shoulder with their hazard lights activated.
Have You Seen Them? NH Police Seek Missing Portsmouth Teen, Rochester Woman
UPDATE: Rochester Police said Tiffany Vigneau was safely located on Signal Street safe and unharmed Wednesday afternoon. Police in Portsmouth and Rochester are looking for help locating two individuals missing for over a week. Davyn Hanson, 15, of Portsmouth was last seen September 26 leaving Portsmouth High School around 3:15...
WMUR.com
Body camera footage shows interaction between police, Adam Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Body camera footage obtained by News 9 Investigates shows the first interactions between Manchester police and Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since 2019 and is presumed dead. In the video, Adam Montgomery is questioned about his daughter's whereabouts. Audio...
WCVB
Ex-Massachusetts State Trooper arraigned in crash that killed motorcyclist on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON — A former Massachusetts state trooper is now facing drunken driving charges in a 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. Carr is accused of driving while drunk during the early...
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Case Of Daniel LaPlante, The 17-Year-Old Who Raped And Murdered A Pregnant Mom — Then Drowned Her Two Kids
After tormenting the family of a girl he was stalking by secretly living inside their walls for several weeks, Daniel LaPlante committed his worst crime yet when he broke into the home of Priscilla Gustafson in December 1987. Daniel LaPlante was 17 years old in 1987 when he brutally murdered...
Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston
BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
Mass. woman facing drunken driving charges after crashing car into Saugus restaurant
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is facing drunken driving charges after authorities say she crashed her car through the front window of a restaurant in Saugus. Saugus Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 over the weekend after a driver hit a fire hydrant and crashed her car through the glass window of Boston Market.
WMUR.com
Plaintiff in newly filed case shares stories of alleged abuse while in New Hampshire's care
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A former Granite Stater is speaking out about the abuse he claims he suffered as a child in the state's care. That man is among eight individuals filing suit in the past few weeks, alleging physical and sexual abuse as children living in certain facilities. The...
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
WCVB
Kids at center of Maine Amber Alert found safe; mother arrested in Massachusetts
An Amber Alert for two young children from Maine was canceled and their mother is in custody in Massachusetts, Maine State Police said. Authorities were searching for 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock. Officials said they were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. Police said officers...
quincyquarry.com
Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing arrest warrant
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing an arrest warrant. A Bishop Land Design image. – News about Quincy covered...
WMUR.com
1 hurt when truck speeds into Londonderry CVS parking lot, crashes into car, pole, officials say
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A truck driver is recovering after a crash in Londonderry on Monday morning. Crews said a vehicle towing a trailer crossed the median into a CVS parking lot on Mammoth Road at around 10:45 a.m. According to a witness, the truck was speeding and swerving when...
WMUR.com
Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
Gardner police investigating after pedestrian fatally stuck by city vehicle
Local and state police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Gardner city vehicle Monday morning. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, a city of Gardner Department of Public Works truck hit the pedestrian at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Coleman Street. The pedestrian died...
manchesterinklink.com
Alleged Dunkins thief apprehended
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested 20-year-old Shawn Senay after he allegedly tried to rob the Granite Street Dunkin’ Donuts. Police were called at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, with someone telling police that a man with a black, fur-lined and hooded winter jacket entered the store, had a gun, and demanded money. The man then left and ran eastbound toward the Granite Street Bridge.
Saco, Maine, Mom and Two Kids Found Safe — UPDATE
5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said the children are safe and their mother was found in Massachusetts. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey. Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their...
Officials say man used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers to transform $1 bills into $100
A Quincy man used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, printers and other items to turn $1 bills into $100, according to court documents. Victor Cardona, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of counterfeiting U.S. currency. He was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in October 2019 and indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2019.
Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver
A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
