Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
The Sooners are 3–2 and have given up a 96 combined points in their last two games.
Mike Greenberg: 'Mike McCarthy is the Coach of the Year right this minute in the NFL'
The NFC East is home to the lone undefeated team in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. Another NFC East -- the New York Giants -- had some of the lowest expectations among all 32 teams in the league coming into the season, yet are 3-1 through four contests. Despite...
Look: 50 Photos From the New England Patriots’ Overtime Loss to the Green Bay Packers
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The quarterback injuries continue to mount for the New England Patriots, as do the losses. The Patriots have fallen to 1-3, after a 27-24 overtime loss...
Former NFL star LeGarrette Blount apologizes after being involved in crazy brawl at youth football game
SUPER BOWL winner and former NFL star LeGarrette Blount has apologized for his role in a fight during a youth football game. The ex-Patriots running back, 35, played nine seasons in the NFL and won three Super Bowl rings. Blount hung up his boots in 2020 with 56 career rushing...
