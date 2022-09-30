Read full article on original website
Related
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
Surprised? Acadia in Maine is One of the Top 10 Most Popular National Parks
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. To be honest, I actually am kind of surprised. I think having grown up in Maine, I am extremely desensitized by our state’s beauty and the...
Vibrant Home for Sale on Maine Full of Natural Light and Color
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
‘Unicorn’ elk spotted on trail camera
TAMPICO, Wash. — An unusual sight was captured by a trail camera in Washington State — an animal that appears to have a single antler protruding from its forehead. The elk was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico, which is about 15 miles west of Yakima, on Sunday, KIRO reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Washington Examiner
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
Alaskan Hunter Gets Mauled by Brown Bear After Mistaking it for Dead
It’s legal to hunt certain brown bears during designated seasons in Alaska. But hunting a fellow predator always puts your own life on the line. This past Thursday morning, an Alaskan hunting party set out to the Ship Creek area of Anchorage to hunt one of the most dangerous animals on the planet: a brown bear. And a brown bear they did find.
Moron Tries Hand-Feeding Bison Near Yellowstone National Park, And It Goes Exactly How You’d Expect: VIDEO
The American bison is a majestic creature. They are the largest land-dwelling mammal in North America. They might seem to be slow-moving and lethargic. But make no mistake they can pack a mean punch and represent a real danger to humans. Especially if you’re foolish enough to get too close.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
msn.com
Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser
Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
Shock as Enormous Snapping Turtle 'Beast' Washes Up on Wisconsin Beach
"You can compare the size of the shell to the four-wheeler and even by that metric it's still a good sized-turtle," the Redditor said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
Stimulus update: $850 check must be claimed by the end of this month
Maine residents may be eligible to receive up to $850 in COVID-19 relief thanks to a surplus in the state’s budget, offering some financial assistance to address pandemic and inflation-induced economic strains.
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota
Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0