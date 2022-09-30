ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KevinMD.com

Coaching or mentorship: What is the solution for physicians?

Over the years, I have mentored a lot of trainees. After discovering coaching and seeing my career transform after I started working with a coach, I have become a coach myself. I definitely use coaching techniques with my mentees, but the relationship I have with them is different from the one I have with my coaching clients. Coaching and mentorship are different but complementary approaches to moving your career forward. Potential clients often come to me expecting mentorship. My colleagues have also inquired about the difference between a mentor and a coach. While everyone’s style is a bit different, and both approaches can co-exist in the same relationship, I am reflecting here on what represents coaching versus mentorship.
The Saginaw News

Delta College hires new vice president of Student Empowerment and Success

FRANKENLUST TWP, MI— After a roughly six-month search, Delta College has hired Chad Inabinet as its newest vice president of Student Empowerment. Inabinet enters the role at Delta alongside Vice President of Instruction & Learning Services Reva Curry, Vice President of Business and Finance Sarah DuFresne, and recently hired Chief Officer of Culture, Belonging and Community Building Pamela Ross McClain.
Poets and Quants

Crafting A Compelling Career Vision For Your MBA Application

Articulating your career vision is one of the most critical elements of your entire business school application. A strong career vision not only helps you stand out in the MBA application process, it’s essential for your admissions interviews. It will also help you hit the ground running when you begin your MBA because recruiting and job search begin as early as your first day at school.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Spanish professor receives fellowship, brings new ideas to Elon

Elon alumna Deena Elrefai ’22 shares her work with immigration policy in professor Federico Pous' Exploring Identity class Sept. 22. Professor of Spanish Federico “Fede” Pous is bringing new perspectives of learning to Elon University students as one of 10 nationwide faculty members in the third cohort of the Andrew W. Mellon Periclean Faculty Leadership program.
Poets and Quants

Ms. Passionate About Education

I’m A Brazilian 26 years old passionate about education. I’m currently doing my externship at a high-profile EdTech, working as chief of staff. I joined McKinsey as an intern and worked there for three years, always ranked among the top performers (top ~5%). I’m also deeply involved with community work and co-founded an endowment for my university.
