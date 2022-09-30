Over the years, I have mentored a lot of trainees. After discovering coaching and seeing my career transform after I started working with a coach, I have become a coach myself. I definitely use coaching techniques with my mentees, but the relationship I have with them is different from the one I have with my coaching clients. Coaching and mentorship are different but complementary approaches to moving your career forward. Potential clients often come to me expecting mentorship. My colleagues have also inquired about the difference between a mentor and a coach. While everyone’s style is a bit different, and both approaches can co-exist in the same relationship, I am reflecting here on what represents coaching versus mentorship.

