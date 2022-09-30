Read full article on original website
Hocus Pocus' Kathy Najimy explains Mary Sanderson inconsistency in sequel
Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy has explained the reason behind an inconsistency in her character Mary Sanderson's lopsided smile. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress revealed that she moved the character's unique quirk to the other side of her face as it was too difficult for her to hold on the right side of her face.
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen reveals key Avengers: Infinity War scene was improvised
Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she improvised an emotional scene in Avengers: Infinity War with Paul Bettany. Emmy-nominated Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened up about the process behind filming Vision’s (Bettany) death in the 2018 blockbuster. The WandaVision actress revealed that the directors,...
Your top 10 WORST horror movie remakes
Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?. Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco reflects on secret romance with co-star Johnny Galecki
The Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki have opened up about their secret romance. The pair, who played Penny and Leonard Hofstadter on the long-running show, dated in real life for two years. The Flight Attendant star Kaley admitted she had a crush on her co-star from...
Grey's Anatomy star's Netflix show confirmed to be ending
Kate and Tully will return for a bigger, final season of Firefly Lane at Netflix. Led by Grey's Anatomy's Katherine Heigl and Scrubs' Sarah Chalke, the series revolves around a friendship spanning decades and being put to the test of time. First landing on the streamer in February 2021, Firefly...
There Was A Huge Twist In This Week's "House Of The Dragon" And People Have Strong Feelings
Even book fans weren't expecting that.
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer teases big changes are coming
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for House of the Dragon episode eight (below) has teased more shock twists and even the potential death of a major character. The series, which has not been a stranger to brutally killing off characters in a swift fashion, has hinted at the possibility of a key player dying in the upcoming episode.
Steve Burns Returns In 'Blue's Clues' Movie And Here's The Trailer To Prove It
The original host reunites with the children's franchise for a big-screen, live-action adventure in New York City.
Christian Bale reveals the Star Wars role he's always wanted
Christian Bale has opened up about the niche Star Wars character he has always wanted to play but hasn't had the opportunity to. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bale said that he has always wanted to play the Stormtrooper from A New Hope who hits his head on the doorframe. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment is treasured by hardcore Star Wars fans.
Blonde author defends Ana De Armas Netflix movie
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting. Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates has defended Andrew Dominik's controversial Netflix adaptation of the same name, calling the film "a brilliant work of cinematic art". Responding to a series of tweets, Oates acknowledged that...
The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement
The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon shares new season 3 update
Reese Witherspoon has revealed that she's open to the idea of a third season of Big Little Lies and that she's still in touch with her former co-stars. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, alongside producer Lauren Neustadter, Witherspoon discussed the prospect of reprising her role in the hit HBO series, saying: "There is certainly a deep desire for all of us to connect and create those characters again."
How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor lands next lead role
How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor has landed his next project — the Michael Shannon-produced movie All Happy Families. The comedy-drama movie follows the Landry family dealing with news about their son's behaviour and struggling to find a way to move forward amidst the comical family dysfunction.
Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars movie lines up Doctor Strange 2 and Loki writer
Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars has found its writer in Loki creator and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is keeping as much as possible under wraps, but Avengers: Secret Wars will adapt one of Marvel Comics' biggest ever storylines. The story follows a vast number of heroes and their variants living in Battleworld following the incursion-related destruction of the multiverse. Doctor Strange, Doctor Doom, and Mr. Fantastic are all key players in Secret Wars.
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan defends season 3 change
Spoilers for Bridgerton follow. Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan has taken to Instagram to defend the upcoming third season of the hit Netflix show. Earlier this year, it was announced that season three of Bridgerton would depart from its source material. The third book in Julia Quinn's series of novels focuses on Benedict Bridgerton's hunt for romance. However, the third season of the Netflix series will instead focus on Coughlan's character Penelope Featherington and her romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).
