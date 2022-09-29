Read full article on original website
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross set to offer hurricane relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are flocking to Florida from all over the country to offer relief after Hurricane Ian. David Silver lives in Richmond, but he’s been all across America to respond to major disasters. “it gives you a good feeling that as old as I am I...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of October looks like a real winner, until the end of it. We should be tracking temperatures in the 70s and it looks like we will do that again very soon. It might happen for some of you later today but most of us will begin seeing the next level will happen on Tuesday. Quiet conditions will hold steady until the end of the week and weekend. So it will be pretty easy to enjoy this streak of nicer weather.
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The remnants of Ian finally move out allowing a high pressure to take control of our weather as we start the week. Expect a mostly sunny sky, for the majority of next week, as highs warm to the middle and upper 70s by Thursday. A powerful...
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -- May 9 was the last time Charles Prater’s family says they saw their son and brother. Fast forward nearly five months later, and they are still waiting for him to come home. “Everyday you go outside and you’re like, ‘Oh is he going to...
New mobile learning lab debuts in Powell County
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families in Powell County can now discover science, hands-on, thanks to a new steam or science technology, engineering, art, and math initiative. The ultimate goal of the new Red River Gorge Discovery Zone is to take science beyond the classroom window. With the mobile learning lab, they are able to take science into the communities across Powell County to get kids excited about science.
Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest
Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire at a house. At around 10:40 AM on Sunday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units were at the scene. According to officials, there was a quick response to the fire initially because they already had a truck around the Winchester Road area.
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood damage still scars creek banks running down Highway 476 in Lost Creek. The destruction is a constant reminder of tragedy to survivors. “I’ve definitely walked through the houses, just the gutted out houses, I can’t even imagine what they look like anymore,” flood survivor Parker Miller said.
EKU professor working on device to speed up DNA sample turnaround time
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University forensic science professor says he’s on the cusp of inventing a device that will speed up the turnaround time for DNA samples. With police agencies across the country dealing with a backlog of thousands of sexual assault kits untested, will this...
EKY non-profits announce plan to build homes for flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky (FAKY) and Fahe are partnering with the Housing Development Alliance and Homes, Inc. to build 16 new homes for flood survivors. The 16 homes will be split between Perry, Breathitt, Letcher and Knott Counties. Each county will get four homes in...
EKU grinds out 35-28 win over Southern Utah
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky rode the feet and hot arm of quarterback Parker McKinney to a 35-28 win on Saturday over Southern Utah. McKinney, a senior from Coalfield, Tenn., ran for three scores and threw for another, becoming EKU’s all-time leading passer and leader in total offense.
Eastern Ky. school district sees increase in students vaping, educates students on dangers
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In one day, Wolfe County Schools staff took seven vapes away from students. ”It’s extremely alarming what’s in these vapes, and you know we need to alert parents, we need to alert students, we need to alert the community,” said Superintendent Kenny Bell.
Big Blue Madness tickets sell out within hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Madness Campout is one of Big Blue Nation’s favorite traditions. “Family, Kentucky, atmosphere, just the whole experience of everything. The campout, it’s good family fun,” said UK fan, Terry Burton. UK basketball fans camp out on Avenue of Champions for free...
UK loses in heart-breaking fashion at Ole Miss 22-19
OXFORD, Ms. (WKYT) - Mistakes, missed opportunities, pivotal turnovers prevented UK from getting its first win on the road against an SEC West opponent since 2009. Ole Miss outlasted Kentucky 22-19 thanks to special-teams gaffes in the kicking game and a struggle for the offensive line. It started ugly and...
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are currently investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club on East New Circle Road. According to officials, officers were already patrolling the area when several shots were fired in the parking lot of the club. People in multiple cars exchanged gunfire before fleeing the scene.
Lex police arrest man in downtown overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a shooting in downtown Lexington. It happened around 2:00 AM near the Fifth Third Pavilion on Cheapside Street. Police say a fight broke out between two people before shots were fired. Officers say that because of their significant presence in the area, they were able to make an arrest at the scene. They arrested 28-year-old Adrian Black Jr. He is being charged with assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.
Barion Brown Named SEC co-Freshman of the Week...Again
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Once might be considered an accident, twice a coincidence but three times is a pattern. Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week after racking up 245 all-purpose yards on just five touches on the road against then-No. 14 Ole Miss, the league announced Monday.
