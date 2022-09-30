Ewing Township Senior and Community Center considered a total loss after 3-alarm fire

Local residents react to massive fire that destroyed Ewing Township senior and community center 02:16

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In South Jersey, officials are calling the Ewing Township Senior & Community Center a total loss after a large fire Friday morning. The fire happened on Lower Ferry Road around 3 a.m.

The three-alarm fire brought dozens of first responders from across South Jersey to Ewing Township.

"I said man, 'Now where are the kids going to go?' There's nowhere for them to go," Shawn McKee, a resident, said.

The Ewing Township Senior & Community Center is the site of social connection in the area.

They service seniors, provide recreational classes for children as well as sponsor neighborhood events. Heavy flames brought it crashing down.

"The gymnasium section of it is totally destroyed, the walls have collapsed, the ceiling has collapsed, there's heavy smoke damage in the rest of the building and water damage, so we'll see what is salvageable and what isn't," Brad Steinmann, the mayor of Ewing Township, said.

Ted Forst, the center's director, said he believes it started in the gymnasium nearly a week after a heater replacement.

"It was very disheartening because I just know what the center means to the town and I know what it means to me and my family. I watched my kids in the program here, grow up here," Forst said.

Forst said the center was just preparing for a fall season full of activities – from trunk or treats to flea markets.

Forst said thankfully no one was injured as they look to what's next.

"Trying to move things to different locations, see what things we can do," Forst said. "Other communities are reaching out already, the College of New Jersey has reached out to see how they can help. You can already feel the support of the community."

There are no reports of injuries at this time. Nobody was inside the building during the fire.

The official cause of this fire is still unknown.