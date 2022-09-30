ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football team forfeits game after video surfaces of players acting out "slave auction"

YUBA CITY – A Northern California high school football team has forfeited their next game and is under investigation after video surfaced of players acting out a slave auction. The Yuba City Unified School District said they got a copy of the recording on Thursday. It allegedly shows members of the River Valley High School football team acting out a "slave auction," the district says. No other description of the video was given by the district, but officials are calling it "reprehensible."  "The recording clearly demonstrates that this situation was orchestrated and organized, which underscores my concern that students spent...
YUBA CITY, CA
High School Football Team's Season Canceled After 'Reprehensible Act'

A California high school football team's season has been canceled following players' participation in a "reprehensible act." Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osum told FOX 40 that members of the River Valley High School team participated in a slave auction. The players involved have been suspended for the...
