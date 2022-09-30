Read full article on original website
Inmate killed in I-75 SB crash; Highway reopens
A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
WFMJ.com
4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt
MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University...
WLWT 5
Inmate dead, others injured after crash along Ohio interstate
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate has died after several inmates and a sheriff's deputy were hit by a car along Interstate 75 on Monday. It happened around 11:03 a.m. when a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy assigned to the Montgomery County Solid Waste Litter Program said he and several inmates were hit by another vehicle along I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
wnewsj.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42
WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
Inmate litter crew worker killed in crash on I-75 in Montgomery County is ID’d
MORAINE — A Montgomery County Jail inmate working a litter clean-up project is dead after being involved in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 in Montgomery County Monday morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. The inmate was identified Monday night at 52-year-old Tim Tufano, his son Andrew told...
Huber Heights man killed in motorcycle accident in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A Huber Heights man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Warren County Sunday. Crews were called to a crash on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 around 3:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said that Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights...
wfft.com
Semi crash on southbound I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - INDOT is advising people of traffic delays on I-69 due to a semi tractor-trailer crash. Indiana State Police are investigating the crash and want people to know that traffic is restricted to one lane heading south with a lengthy backup. The crash happened at mile-marker...
peakofohio.com
Local driver injured following single-vehicle accident
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening just after 5:30 in Huntsville. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonathan Dalton, 32, of West Liberty, was traveling southbound in the 6400 block of Findlay Street, when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a yard ornament and a tree which caused the vehicle to roll, nearly striking a house.
963xke.com
One person hurt in three-vehicle crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police say one person was hurt in a crash involving three vehicles in DeKalb County Friday. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old Samuel Wildman of Columbia City told officers he had gotten off of the I-69 exit for County Road 11A around 1:20 p.m. He said he stopped at the stop sign but proceeded into the roadway.
countynewsonline.org
Deputies investigate crash in which a Greenville woman was killed
Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating a double fatality crash. Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:35 PM advising of a crash at the intersection of SR 49 and Fox Road in Gibson Township. The investigation found that 42 year old Karen E Bucklew, 307 Oxford Drive, Apt 102, Greenville was operating a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49. 25 year old Anil (no last name), 2130 N Marks Ave #109, Fresno, CA was Eastbound on Fox Road and operating a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, owned by Mithu Transport Inc., Fresno, California. Anil failed to stop for the stop sign on Fox Road at SR 49 and was struck by Bucklew.
Daily Advocate
Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor
GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 29)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
hometownstations.com
Columbus Grove man killed in single vehicle crash in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 46-year-old Todd Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Stewart Road north of Cairo. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the scene just after 10 o'clock Saturday night after getting a report of a pickup truck off the road and power lines down nearby. They believe that Donaldson's vehicle went off the right side of the road, and when he brought it back on, it spun out and traveled back off the right side of the road taking out the utility pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers believe that alcohol could have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.
Greenville woman, passenger killed in crash with semi on state Route 49; Trucker arrested, jailed
CELINA, Mercer County — The 25-year-old driver of a semitrailer accused of causing a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon that killed a Greenville woman and her passenger is in jail on two counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide with bond set at $250,000, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said. >> Tropical...
2 dead after Mercer County tractor trailer crash
42-year-old Karen Bucklew of Greenville was driving a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49 when 25-year-old Anil (no last name) of Fresno, California, who was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Bucklew.
Daily Standard
2 killed in car-semi accident
GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. Anil (no last name provided), 25, Fresno, California, is being held at the...
Crews battling a field fire in Germantown
GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
‘They no longer have a mother’: Ohio woman killed in Hurricane Ian
A family vacation to Florida ended in tragedy when an Ohio woman was killed during Hurricane Ian.
peakofohio.com
Teen driver injured following two-vehicle crash
A Zanesfield teen was injured following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, just after 3:30, outside of East Liberty. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Isabella Pavoni, 18, was stopped at the stop sign on State Route 347. She pulled into the path of Cody Storm, 31, of Woodstock, who was traveling north on County Road 144.
