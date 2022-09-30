Read full article on original website
hot1079fortwayne.com
City: Workers needed for leaf collection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Are you looking for a temporary job this fall?. The City’s Street Department is hiring workers for the annual neighborhood leaf collection. With a pay rate of $15 per hour, the work begins with training in late October and goes through the end of the mid-December collection season. Workers will assist with sweeping, raking and the pick-up of leaves along neighborhood streets.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Two boys hurt in hit-and-run crash
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two boys are hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Steuben County on Saturday. They were struck just before 9 p.m. as they walked along West CR 275 N in Pleasant Township. A 13-year-old boy is reported to be in...
