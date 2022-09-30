ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
GIBSON, LA
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA WILDLIFE FEDERATION ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP CORPS

(Baton Rouge, September 29, 2022) Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is accepting applications for the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC), a leadership development program that provides expert training for future conservation leaders. Undergraduate students (18 or older) that are enrolled at any Louisiana college or university during the Spring 2023 semester are eligible to apply.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Discusses Insurance Challenges and Solutions with Lloyd’s of London

Louisiana Governor Discusses Insurance Challenges and Solutions with Lloyd’s of London. Louisiana / London, U.K. – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 29, 2022, that Governor John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met Thursday with executives of the Lloyd’s insurance marketplace to discuss potential solutions to the insurance market challenges confronting Louisiana companies and homeowners. Discussions centered on Louisiana’s relationship with the insurance sector and how the state can maintain big insurers committed to preserving Louisiana’s commercial and residential investments.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Davis
Calcasieu Parish News

Aid Sent to Florida from Louisiana As Hurricane Ian Makes Impact

Aid Sent to Florida from Louisiana As Hurricane Ian Makes Impact. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida, Governor John Bel Edwards has spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis and offered assistance and resources to aid the people of Florida. Resources are already en route, and preparations are underway for additional assistance once damage assessments have begun.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Philadelphia Police#Georgetown Law#Lsp
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine

Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
RACELAND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Healthcare CEO of Health Clinic in Louisiana Convicted of Medicaid Fraud Scheme Totaling $1.8 Million

Former Healthcare CEO of Health Clinic in Louisiana Convicted of Medicaid Fraud Scheme Totaling $1.8 Million. On September 27, 2022, after a week-long trial, a federal jury in Louisiana convicted the former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. for conducting a multi-year, multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud the Louisiana Medicaid Program.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana offers incentives in fighting Chronic Waste Disease

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on January 28th, 2022 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Now the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries is offering a reward to hunters that can harvest an adult buck deer in Louisiana. Anyone that harvests a deer with a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Couple Sentenced to a Combined 31 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Louisiana Couple Sentenced to a Combined 31 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Elena E. Rivers, 30, and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many, Louisiana, have been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Sabine Parish area. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced the defendants as follows:
SABINE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster

BATON ROUGE - For parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has left behind a path of destruction. Vehicles and homes are submerged in floodwater. Pieces of buildings and belongings litter the beach in Fort Myers. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is heading to the site of the damage to provide much-needed...
FLORIDA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy