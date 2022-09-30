Read full article on original website
Related
Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana
Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
L'Observateur
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE FEDERATION ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP CORPS
(Baton Rouge, September 29, 2022) Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is accepting applications for the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC), a leadership development program that provides expert training for future conservation leaders. Undergraduate students (18 or older) that are enrolled at any Louisiana college or university during the Spring 2023 semester are eligible to apply.
L'Observateur
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Governor Discusses Insurance Challenges and Solutions with Lloyd’s of London
Louisiana Governor Discusses Insurance Challenges and Solutions with Lloyd’s of London. Louisiana / London, U.K. – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 29, 2022, that Governor John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met Thursday with executives of the Lloyd’s insurance marketplace to discuss potential solutions to the insurance market challenges confronting Louisiana companies and homeowners. Discussions centered on Louisiana’s relationship with the insurance sector and how the state can maintain big insurers committed to preserving Louisiana’s commercial and residential investments.
wrkf.org
From our coastal desk, a look at the indigenous communities who call Louisiana home
The Houma language was spoken on the land that would become Louisiana before it was colonized. In 2013, the Houma Language Project was established to help revitalize the indigenous tongue and encourage speaking among younger tribal members by offering internships. WWNO’s Kezia Setyawan spoke with Jace Naquin, one of those interns.
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: Taxes? No, the real crisis threatening Louisiana's growth is insurance
Despite last week’s sunny skies, there’s a dark cloud over Louisiana these days, one that could affect the financial stability of thousands of families and even the viability of whole communities. And despite what you might be hearing from some politicians, it has nothing to do with the state's relatively moderate income tax.
NOLA.com
Guest column: The Missouri approach to juvenile justice would work here too, if Louisiana would give it a real chance
Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick issued a ruling that will allow Louisiana to move forward with its proposed plan to house adjudicated youth in a facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. This decision contradicts everything we know about youth facilities. As the...
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrz.com
Hurricane Ian likely to affect Louisiana homeowner's insurance rates
BATON ROUGE - The state insurance commissioner says you can expect your homeowners insurance rate to increase, but by how much depends on the cost of Hurricane Ian damages in Florida. "If it turns out to be as estimated right now, between $25 and 40 billion in insured losses, that...
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Ian didn't come anywhere near Louisiana. But it could still roil our insurance market.
Hurricane Ian, 2022’s first killer cyclone, missed Louisiana by hundreds of miles. But the devastating Category 4 storm, which caused damages estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, could still make its presence felt here by further roiling Louisiana’s balky property insurance market. The two hurricane-prone states...
NOLA.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
Aid Sent to Florida from Louisiana As Hurricane Ian Makes Impact
Aid Sent to Florida from Louisiana As Hurricane Ian Makes Impact. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida, Governor John Bel Edwards has spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis and offered assistance and resources to aid the people of Florida. Resources are already en route, and preparations are underway for additional assistance once damage assessments have begun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
Former Healthcare CEO of Health Clinic in Louisiana Convicted of Medicaid Fraud Scheme Totaling $1.8 Million
Former Healthcare CEO of Health Clinic in Louisiana Convicted of Medicaid Fraud Scheme Totaling $1.8 Million. On September 27, 2022, after a week-long trial, a federal jury in Louisiana convicted the former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. for conducting a multi-year, multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud the Louisiana Medicaid Program.
Louisiana offers incentives in fighting Chronic Waste Disease
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on January 28th, 2022 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Now the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries is offering a reward to hunters that can harvest an adult buck deer in Louisiana. Anyone that harvests a deer with a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Couple Sentenced to a Combined 31 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine
Louisiana Couple Sentenced to a Combined 31 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Elena E. Rivers, 30, and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many, Louisiana, have been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Sabine Parish area. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced the defendants as follows:
Louisiana National Guard troops head to Florida to help with Ian relief
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Louisiana National Guard troops out of St. Tammany Parish left for the hurricane damaged part of Florida on Thursday morning. The transportation company was one of the longest military convoys of high-water trucks to leave the state of Louisiana. There were 35 vehicles with...
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
wbrz.com
Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster
BATON ROUGE - For parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has left behind a path of destruction. Vehicles and homes are submerged in floodwater. Pieces of buildings and belongings litter the beach in Fort Myers. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is heading to the site of the damage to provide much-needed...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 2