Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House
This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
Meet the first Asian American women to represent Texas at Miss USA and Miss America
For the first time in state history, Texas will be represented by Asian American women at two of the most prestigious pageants in the U.S.
Flower Mound firefighter dies of cancer
A Flower Mound firefighter has died at the age of 33. Flower Mound Fire Department announced the death of G. Wade Cannon in a Facebook post Sunday morning.
A trip back in time: Sherman arcade bringing back nostalgic retro games
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new store in Sherman promises to transport you all the way back to the 90s, 80s, and even the 70s. It’s called Glitche’s Arcade. Owner Ryan Lux is filling his building, off Texoma Pkwy and N. Grand Avenue, with more than 50 retro games, including Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, And Ninja Turtles.
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
Frisco vs Sherman (UIL Football)
SHERMAN, Okla. (KTEN) - The Bearcats struggled at home against Frisco 52-9 the final score. Sherman moves to 2-3 overall and heads to Heritage next week.
Sherman High School wind ensemble earns national recognition
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- "It's no small task," said Director of Bands at Sherman High School, Ryan Jenkins. "We have sectionals before and after school, we have our during the school rehearsals, and so between that it's hundreds of hours the kids spend doing this. And at the very end to be told that you're one of the best in the country, they were just elated."
Meet the newest Texoma Heroes
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — It was a Texoma Heroes ceremony unlike any other. Not only were there two people nominated for the honor, but a surprise at the end of the ceremony left the founder of the program speechless. On September 24, 1969, Douglas Brown received a letter from...
Amid crises, rural roots anchor Southern Baptists’ president
FARMERSVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A sweating Bart Barber trekked across a pasture in search of Bully Graham, the would-be patriarch of the rural pastor’s fledgling cattle herd. With the temperature in the mid-90s, the 52-year-old Texan found the bull — whose nickname reflects his owner’s affection...
WWII Coke bottle from Sherman found halfway around the world
(KTEN) — A piece of Sherman history showed up in an unexpected place: The South Pacific. Gaylon Wampler was snorkeling off the coast of Vanuatu — an island some 7,200 miles distant from Grayson County — when he spotted a glass bottle sticking out of the mud. When he pulled it out, he found a familiar green glass Coca-Cola bottle.
Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital. Family of the victim told News 12 that Casey Reynolds was driving her motorcycle and turning from Broadway onto Commerce Street when a driver hit her and ran over her bike before driving off.
Ardmore has plans for more pickleball
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The pickleball courts at Ardmore's Regional Park have been open for about a year-and-a-half. In that time, the city has seen players from all over the state and beyond come and check them out. Ardmore has become a hub for pickleball, a game that's similar...
Here Are the Fall Festivals Happening Across North Texas in October
It's fall y'all and not only does that mean the return of football and the State Fair of Texas, it means dusting off your boots, pulling out your plaid, grabbing anything pumpkin spice and heading outdoors. So we scoured the world wide web looking for all the fall festivals happening...
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
9 New Fort Worth Area Restaurants You Need to Know — A Funky New Back Room, Latin Street Food, Fancy Ice Cream and More
VanLeeuwen Ice Cream is churning into Fort Worth's WestBend neighborhood. And it's not the only new Fort Worth restaurant you need to know. Fall is shaping up to be a feeding frenzy with new Fort Worth restaurants popping up all around the city — and beyond. Including the bustling suburbs of Southlake and Mansfield.
Choctaw chief: Register and vote
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton signed a decree Monday to encourage tribal members and all Oklahomans to vote in November. The first week of every October in an even-numbered year is now reserved to remind tribal members about their obligation and right to vote in American elections.
Missing Person “Susan Taylor” Located
Denison Police located Susan Taylor around noon Friday, Sep 30, who was the focus of a welfare check requested by the housekeeping staff of a local Denison motel. Susan had been staying at the motel in the Denison area since Sep 27, a day after friends reported her missing. Healthcare providers were medically checking her, and authorities notified her family.
Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite
CARTWRIGHT, Okla (KXII) - The campsite at East Burns is about to get even more beautiful. Starting October 1st, the whole campsite is getting renovated. Officials said this particular park was selected for renovations partly because of it’s popularity with the public, but also because it’s the first area to be impacted by high water.
