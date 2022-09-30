ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Daily

White: Are University bathrooms outdated?

From Sept. 9–23 there have been three separate incidents of indecent conduct in campus bathrooms. Given the frequency of these occurrences, is there more that should be done to protect students from such horrific invasions of privacy?. Flimsy, cheap partitions make up the stalls of most public bathrooms around...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Daily

Student organizations disappointed about end of ‘Paint the Bridge’

One year after its official end in 2021, student organizations at the University of Minnesota expressed disappointment that the annual “Paint the Bridge” event will no longer be a part of campus culture. “Paint the Bridge” began at the University in 1997, offering a unique way for student...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

'You cannot stay in the shadows about this anymore' | Augsburg University students protest against 'unsanitary living conditions' in dorms

MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of Augsburg University students, staff and alumni spent Tuesday afternoon protesting against what they call unsanitary living conditions in campus residence halls, particularly the Mortensen and Urness towers. Students claim they have dealt with issues that include mold, pest infestations, lack of air conditioning and unclean...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Group says Minneapolis could sweep two other large encampments

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "autonomous" group that touts itself as defenders of homeless encampments in Minneapolis says the city has posted clearing notices for two other tent encampments. In a statement issued on Friday, following a clearing at the encampment off Bloomington Avenue at East 28th Street, the group...
Bring Me The News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Eden Prairie Local News

Gun violence, policing dominate Hennepin County attorney candidate forum

Questions regarding police accountability and gun violence in Minneapolis communities dominated a public forum on Thursday featuring candidates for the Hennepin County attorney’s race. Candidates Mary Moriarty and Martha Holton Dimick traded responses to several questions submitted by the few dozen people in attendance at the forum put on by the League of Women Voters [...]
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WJON

Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
BLAINE, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

I'm scared – what about you?

Is it Halloween? Are there ghosts in my house? I can only focus on what is in front of me. What is this me being scared? It's a mystery. Do you ever get scared? Is it a mystery to you? Tell yourself, tell others or tell me at news@longfellownokomismessenger.com. Boooooo!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
willmarradio.com

O'Hara chosen for next Minneapolis police chief

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced his nominee to be the city’s new police chief. Brian O’Hara is currently the deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey. O’Hara says tackling gun violence is his priority, along with rebuilding the ranks of a police department that has been understaffed for the last two years. He will take over the position left open when Medaria Arradondo retired in January. Interim Chief Amelia Huffman had expressed interest in the job but Frey went outside the department to make his choice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Jensen pressed to remove mall images from ad

MINNEAPOLIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has been asked to remove images of an iconic Latino mall from one of his campaign ads. The Mercado Central on East Lake Street is run by a cooperative that is politically neutral. The Mercado president and other members of the governing board say nobody asked for permission to film a campaign ad there.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Richfield football game shooting: Search warrant reveals new details

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting outside a Richfield High School football game last week that left two people injured, including someone the suspect had an altercation with at a Chipotle a few weeks before the shooting. That's according to...
RICHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

108,000 fentanyl pills seized in massive Bloomington PD drug bust

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Bloomington, Minnesota say they have made what might be the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest, seizing 108,000 doses of the dangerous opioid. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says the massive bust came about when police were called in to investigate a...
CBS Minnesota

Blaine PD: Arrest made in armed carjacking of a father and daughter

BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police say an arrest has been made in the armed carjacking of a father and daughter last weekend.Police confirmed that investigators located the male suspect in Maple Grove late Thursday evening. The armed carjacking was reported Saturday at the Cub Foods at the Northtown Mall. Police say the carjacking suspect shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. The father spoke with WCCO in an exclusive interview."He's got his arm around her," Randall Wyatt recalled. "He's got her with this arm and showing the gun. I believe if I'm not mistaken, he shoots it in the air to let us know he's serious about what he's doing. I jumped on him, I pulled him off her and we both fell."Watch the interview below:Investigators reported the carjacking suspect was able to wrestle free and escape in the stolen vehicle.Police credit several tips on social media for locating the suspect. His identity will not be released until he's booked on charges, which are still pending. The stolen vehicle has yet to be found. 

