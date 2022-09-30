ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Snapchat slang terms explained: SU, TTM, LMR — What do they mean?

There are a number of different slang terms and acronyms that people use on Snapchat, including SU, LMR, TTM, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about what the app’s most popular terms mean. Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat initially released in 2011, and since then, it...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immersive Media#Video Content
dexerto.com

The internet reacts to Dream’s face reveal: Pokimane, Valkyrae, Ludwig, more chime in

The world’s most popular gaming streamers and content creators have voiced their reactions to Minecraft streamer Dream finally revealing his face and appearance online. After years of streaming anonymously, Minecraft streaming legend and content creator Dream has finally revealed what he looks like. The announcement was made during an October 2 YouTube video, with the content creator finally showing his viewers – and the world – what he looks like after years of doing his best to keep his identity a secret.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Bob Menery claims “clown ass” NELK Boys owing him thousands after Full Send exit

Bob Menery has hit out the NELK Boys and the FULL SEND podcast crew for owing him money and the way they’ve treated him since his exit. The NELK Boys’ FULL SEND podcast has grown to become one of the most popular podcasts around, as the YouTube collective have spread their wings beyond the wild prank videos that they became so well known for.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
dexerto.com

Gym worker goes viral on TikTok after sharing DM from “obsessive” client

A Gym worker went viral on TikTok for discussing workplace boundaries after she received an unsolicited DM from an “obsessive” client. In a TikTok video, which has amassed over 320,000 views, gym employee Andraya revealed a worrying Instagram message she received from a prospective client, who appeared to have found her personal profile based on her work email address.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Pokemon trainers celebrate their anniversary with epic custom Pokemon card

A Pokemon training couple has melted the hearts of the internet after showing off a fantastic custom card to celebrate their one-year anniversary. Over the past 25 years, Pokemon has brought people together via video games, card collecting, and even anime. And sometimes, trainers catch feelings for one another while trying to catch Pokemon.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Fortnite update 22.10 patch notes: New weapon, Super Styles, Sweat-Free Wrap

The first mid-season update of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here, so we’ve put together the patch notes so you can see what features are included in the 22.10 update. Now that the dust has settled after the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Epic Games have the season’s first patch, officially known as version 22.10, lined up and ready to go.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CSGO teases players with hidden message: What does it mean?

CSGO has teased fans with a hidden message on their social media accounts, but does it mean anything?. CSGO players are always keeping an eye out for any news regarding the future of their beloved tactical shooter. On September 30, fans noticed that CSGO’s Twitter account had changed its banner...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

MultiVersus leak hints at Animaniacs possibly coming soon

The MultiVersus soundtrack has been released on Spotify and one song could hint at the Animaniacs coming to the crossover fighting game. MultiVersus has been not just one of the biggest fighting games to release in 2022, but one of the biggest game releases of the year. With over a...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

NICKMERCS worried about “weird” things ruining Warzone 2

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is a fan of Warzone 2’s new map but says there are a few “weird” things that he’s not quite sure about. As the battle royale genre has grown to one of, if not the biggest, in the gaming market to date, players are always looking for something new and innovative to get their teeth stuck into.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CoD pro Shotzzy buys Warzone teammates new monitors after hearing they played on TVs

OpTic Gaming movement king Shotzzy offered to buy his Warzone teammates some high-end gaming monitors to help them out after learning they played on 65” TV screens. When it comes to getting the most out of Warzone, the top players are pushing every part of their setup. Whether its a custom PC build, top-of-the-range mouse and keyboard, or monitors tuned for gaming with high-refresh rates in mind, there’s always something to help boost performance that little bit extra.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

FIFA 23 care package trend takes over TikTok and fans love it

A new TikTok trend has taken over the platform, as creators prepared ‘care packages’ for their significant other ahead of FIFA 23’s release. After weeks of waiting, FIFA 23 finally arrived on September 30, bringing a range of exciting new features to the pitch. Before being renamed...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy