Jake Paul suggests Tommy Fury fight could finally happen soon with UK date rumored
Jake Paul says that his long-awaited fight with Tommy Fury could finally be set to happen in early 2023, and he’s even planning to travel to the UK for it. Over the last few years, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have their rivalry to new levels as they’ve tried to turn their constant trash talk into an actual fight.
Bob Menery claims “clown ass” NELK Boys owing him thousands after Full Send exit
Bob Menery has hit out the NELK Boys and the FULL SEND podcast crew for owing him money and the way they’ve treated him since his exit. The NELK Boys’ FULL SEND podcast has grown to become one of the most popular podcasts around, as the YouTube collective have spread their wings beyond the wild prank videos that they became so well known for.
Atrioc reveals xQc being late for ‘Juiced’ was a “100% fake” marketing stunt￼
Brandon ‘Atrioc’ Ewing went live the day after the first episode of ‘Juiced’ aired to reveal that xQc missing his flight and being late for the show was a marketing stunt orchestrated by Offbrand. On September 27, massive internet star Ludwig announced his new creator agency...
Ludwig smashed personal record on YouTube waiting for Dream face reveal
Ludwig has broken his personal livestream concurrent viewer record, amassing over 150,000 viewers while waiting for Dream’s face reveal. October 2, 2022, will be a day that millions of people around the world will remember for years to come. Eight years after creating his YouTube channel where he remained...
TikTokers are using Hurricane Ian to take part in Michael Jackson trend
TikTokers in Florida are using Hurricane Ian’s category 4 winds to take part in a trend paying tribute to Michael Jackson — and commenters can’t get enough of it. Hurricane Ian continues to ravage America’s Southwestern coasts as Florida residents seek shelter from the ongoing tropical cyclone.
Dream fans demand Facetime with Danny Gonzalez amid face reveal campaign
Dream has been making his rounds, revealing his face to his friends and other content creators – but his fans are demanding he Facetime Danny Gonzalez, the YouTuber that acted as Dream during a face reveal April Fools joke in 2021. On September 23, 2022, Dream would post on...
The internet reacts to Dream’s face reveal: Pokimane, Valkyrae, Ludwig, more chime in
The world’s most popular gaming streamers and content creators have voiced their reactions to Minecraft streamer Dream finally revealing his face and appearance online. After years of streaming anonymously, Minecraft streaming legend and content creator Dream has finally revealed what he looks like. The announcement was made during an October 2 YouTube video, with the content creator finally showing his viewers – and the world – what he looks like after years of doing his best to keep his identity a secret.
Sykkuno & Kyedae lose debut ‘Juiced’ episode as xQc actually showed up
XQc’s brand-new game show ‘Juiced’ debuted on September 30, and it was just as scuffed as you can imagine. Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyl launched the first episode of his very own six-part show ‘Juiced’ on September 30. With help from fellow streamer...
Nadia mocks Warzone cheating accusations with Swagg after Censor’s ‘expose’ video
Warzone streamer Nadia Amine poked fun at the cheating accusations thrown her way as she streamed from FaZe Swagg’s set-up in the Nuke Squad house. Over the last few years, plenty of Warzone streamers and content creators have been hit with cheating accusations in one form or another – be it using VPNs for easier lobbies, wall hacks, and even god mode.
Yolanda Hadid responds to TikTok backlash over parenting: “Worst mom ever”
Mother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, has responded to criticism of her parenting with a TikTok video in which she poses with a bowl of almonds in various different locations. 58-year-old Yolanda Hadid is known for her appearance on the reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,...
