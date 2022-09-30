ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Apex Legends streamer slams “stupid” chat after berating his wife again on Twitch

A Twitch streamer brushed off “stupid” viewers after they called him out for raging at his wife live on stream, screaming about the way she was playing Apex Legends. The streamer, who goes by the name of officialglockoma, can be seen regularly streaming alongside his significant other. He has under 1,000 followers on Twitch and the couple grinds competitive game modes on a regular basis.
NICKMERCS worried about “weird” things ruining Warzone 2

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is a fan of Warzone 2’s new map but says there are a few “weird” things that he’s not quite sure about. As the battle royale genre has grown to one of, if not the biggest, in the gaming market to date, players are always looking for something new and innovative to get their teeth stuck into.
Fortnite player literally kicks enemy out of a bush for ridiculous kill

While sliding downhill at full speed, a Fortnite player accidentally kicked an enemy out of a bush, resulting in quite the ridiculous kill. Bush camping has been a go-to tactic for many players since Fortnite’s launch year. Oftentimes, hiding in the Island’s thick foliage works wonders for those who want to get the drop on unsuspecting passersby.
The internet reacts to Dream’s face reveal: Pokimane, Valkyrae, Ludwig, more chime in

The world’s most popular gaming streamers and content creators have voiced their reactions to Minecraft streamer Dream finally revealing his face and appearance online. After years of streaming anonymously, Minecraft streaming legend and content creator Dream has finally revealed what he looks like. The announcement was made during an October 2 YouTube video, with the content creator finally showing his viewers – and the world – what he looks like after years of doing his best to keep his identity a secret.
Warzone players furious as cheating “plague” hits after Season 5 Reloaded update

Warzone players are absolutely furious as yet another cheating “plague” has hit the battle royale after the Season 5 Reloaded update. Warzone has had its fair share of problems when it comes to cheaters. It got so bad even, that before the launch of Activision’s anti-cheat RICOCHET, players would encounter a cheater in just about every lobby. While cheaters aren’t as prominent today, from time to time there tends to be a random influxes.
Ninja left speechless after choking Fortnite win by trolling final enemy

Fortnite streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was left speechless after he was brutally defeated, as a result of choking completely while toying with his enemy. In games like Fortnite or Warzone, lightning-fast reactions are essential to emerging the victor. Some players may prefer to hunt down their enemies methodically, others prefer to use aggressive tactics.
MultiVersus leak hints at Animaniacs possibly coming soon

The MultiVersus soundtrack has been released on Spotify and one song could hint at the Animaniacs coming to the crossover fighting game. MultiVersus has been not just one of the biggest fighting games to release in 2022, but one of the biggest game releases of the year. With over a...
Pokemon trainers celebrate their anniversary with epic custom Pokemon card

A Pokemon training couple has melted the hearts of the internet after showing off a fantastic custom card to celebrate their one-year anniversary. Over the past 25 years, Pokemon has brought people together via video games, card collecting, and even anime. And sometimes, trainers catch feelings for one another while trying to catch Pokemon.
Gym worker goes viral on TikTok after sharing DM from “obsessive” client

A Gym worker went viral on TikTok for discussing workplace boundaries after she received an unsolicited DM from an “obsessive” client. In a TikTok video, which has amassed over 320,000 views, gym employee Andraya revealed a worrying Instagram message she received from a prospective client, who appeared to have found her personal profile based on her work email address.
Snip3down clashes with NICKMERCS after calling out “solo to Pred” Apex Legends streams

Snipe3down took a shot at ‘solo to Pred’ Apex Legends streams and it attracted the attention of NICKMERCS as well many of the game’s other biggest names. Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona is a veteran of the FPS scene, and after a stint in which he returned to professional Halo, the multi-time champion has settled back into the Apex Legends world as if he never left.
CSGO teases players with hidden message: What does it mean?

CSGO has teased fans with a hidden message on their social media accounts, but does it mean anything?. CSGO players are always keeping an eye out for any news regarding the future of their beloved tactical shooter. On September 30, fans noticed that CSGO’s Twitter account had changed its banner...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan puts Gen 9 Pokemon in classic games

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan has remade some of the community’s favorite upcoming Gen 9 Pokemon to fit the classic pixel style of Black & White. The next generation of the Pokemon franchise is right around the corner, and some of the new Pokemon that await players have already been revealed. And there have been a few of these new creatures that have captured the hearts of fans.
Snapchat slang terms explained: SU, TTM, LMR — What do they mean?

There are a number of different slang terms and acronyms that people use on Snapchat, including SU, LMR, TTM, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about what the app’s most popular terms mean. Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat initially released in 2011, and since then, it...
TikToker shocked after Amazon Alexa exposes her cheating boyfriend

A TikToker went viral after discovering through Amazon Alexa’s dialogue transcripts that her boyfriend’s been cheating on her. A woman was mortified after finding out that her significant other was having an affair through the device’s history. Her video of the shocking revelation quickly went viral with over has reached 3.5 million views.
