ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

The Cost of Rent Is Finally Dropping — But Probably Not For Long

Following months of rising rent costs, there’s a small glimmer of hope, at least according to new data. The cost of renting an apartment is falling in some cities, which is welcome news for parents who are dealing with tight budgets and tighter wallets as inflation continues to drive up food prices. Unfortunately, it looks like this minor reprieve from ever-rising rents will be temporary.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Davis
teslarati.com

Geico’s refusal to cover Tesla body shop rates leaves owner without a car until December

A Tesla owner in Phoenix Arizona, Jeff, shared more details about his recent struggles with getting his car repaired. Teslarati recently reported on a story shared by Wham Baam TeslaCam who connected Jeff with us. There have been some updates to Jeff’s story since his submission to the popular YouTube channel. Jeff’s story will air this Sunday on Wham Baam TeslaCam.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy