The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
The Best Places in Every State To Live on a Fixed Income
The average Social Security benefit for retired workers is $1,548 per month. That comes out to $18,576 in annual benefits for a single person, or $37,152 per year for a couple -- about $31,500 less...
The City Where the Most People Make Money Flipping Homes
A recent analysis reveals that high mortgage rates have not undermined the home flipping market yet.
The Cost of Rent Is Finally Dropping — But Probably Not For Long
Following months of rising rent costs, there’s a small glimmer of hope, at least according to new data. The cost of renting an apartment is falling in some cities, which is welcome news for parents who are dealing with tight budgets and tighter wallets as inflation continues to drive up food prices. Unfortunately, it looks like this minor reprieve from ever-rising rents will be temporary.
10 States With the Lowest Property Taxes
The state you live in makes a big difference for your property taxes.
Geico’s refusal to cover Tesla body shop rates leaves owner without a car until December
A Tesla owner in Phoenix Arizona, Jeff, shared more details about his recent struggles with getting his car repaired. Teslarati recently reported on a story shared by Wham Baam TeslaCam who connected Jeff with us. There have been some updates to Jeff’s story since his submission to the popular YouTube channel. Jeff’s story will air this Sunday on Wham Baam TeslaCam.
