Winters, TX

ktxs.com

Man killed in San Angelo stabbing incident

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stabbing incident at the Whiskey River Saloon in San Angelo left multiple people injured and a 28 year old male dead. San Angelo Police were called to the location around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, where they learned a verbal fight inside the saloon led to the stabbing in the parking lot.
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star

Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
RISING STAR, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo bar fight leads to homicide

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 40-year old Ray Vera has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation on Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Whiskey River Saloon on 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Accidents
brownwoodnews.com

One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club

A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Head-on Crash on US-67 Northeast of Ballinger Claims the Life of 1 Driver

BALLINGER – One driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on crash five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.. According to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, a 2019 Dodge pickup driven by 73-year-old Richard Wayne Bruce of Weatherford was traveling west about five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 with his wife, 62-year-old Mary Trojacek Bruce as a passenger.   At the same time, 59-year-old Ben Baxter Ingham of Sonora was traveling east at the same spot driving a 2022 Dodge 3500 pickup towing a homemade semi-trailer.  …
BALLINGER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETOUR: Chemical Tanker Crashes Spilling Toxic Contents Near Rising Star

EASTLAND – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Friday morning on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star in Eastland County.  The commercial vehicle was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The 18-wheeler was traveling west when the driver lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical onto the roadway. The driver of the commercial vehicle…
RISING STAR, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Bomb Squad checks suspicious package at Abilene Goodwill

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bomb squad checked a suspicious package donated to Abilene Goodwill around 2 p.m. Saturday. The Goodwill off of Pine Street in Abilene received a “suspicious device” with wire wrapped around and a cylinder on the box, according to an Abilene Police Officer. The employee who found this package called the […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
COLEMAN, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: October 2, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Kamyn Hale Crowned 2022 Miss Coleman County

The Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant was held this evening at the Coleman County Courthouse. Crowned Miss Coleman County 2022 was Sophomore Kamyn Hale, by 2021 winner Andrea Hernandez. 2nd Runner Up was Jaymie Russell and Runner Up was Shelby Elkin. Congratulations to all, as they were a beautiful group of young ladies who made their family and friends proud! The other two in the top 5 were Hannah Jefferson and Baryn Vann. Rounding out the eight girls were Aubrey Luna, Allie Ryan, and Paige Butts. (More pictures will be published at a later time in a separate photo album.)
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman

COLEMAN – A motorcycle crash outside of Coleman on Saturday night took the life of multiple people. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS were called out to a major crash on Highway 84.  When they arrived, troopers discovered two motorcycles and a car that had crashed in the roadway. So far little is known about the crash however it has been confirmed that at least two people were killed. The names of the deceased along with other injuries involved with the crash has not been revealed yet. Also word on how the crash occurred has not…
COLEMAN, TX

