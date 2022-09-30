Read full article on original website
Man killed in San Angelo stabbing incident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stabbing incident at the Whiskey River Saloon in San Angelo left multiple people injured and a 28 year old male dead. San Angelo Police were called to the location around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, where they learned a verbal fight inside the saloon led to the stabbing in the parking lot.
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened […]
colemantoday.com
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star
Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
brownwoodnews.com
One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club
A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
Head-on Crash on US-67 Northeast of Ballinger Claims the Life of 1 Driver
BALLINGER – One driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on crash five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.. According to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, a 2019 Dodge pickup driven by 73-year-old Richard Wayne Bruce of Weatherford was traveling west about five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 with his wife, 62-year-old Mary Trojacek Bruce as a passenger. At the same time, 59-year-old Ben Baxter Ingham of Sonora was traveling east at the same spot driving a 2022 Dodge 3500 pickup towing a homemade semi-trailer. …
Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin to be laid to rest in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin, who died from sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored in Abilene on October 4. Before his career with the Austin Police Department, Officer Martin served 20 years in the United States Air Force, many of those years at Dyess Air Force […]
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Extended Closure of a Section of College Hills Blvd. Begins Monday
There have been several temporary street closures in the area on College Hills from Millbrook to Ave. N recently because of the construction, but this one is notable because it will last for over a month from Monday, Oct. 3 to Monday, Nov. 14. The closure is part of a...
Bomb Squad checks suspicious package at Abilene Goodwill
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bomb squad checked a suspicious package donated to Abilene Goodwill around 2 p.m. Saturday. The Goodwill off of Pine Street in Abilene received a “suspicious device” with wire wrapped around and a cylinder on the box, according to an Abilene Police Officer. The employee who found this package called the […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
Multiple residents displaced after overnight apartment fire in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple residents were displaced after an overnight apartment fire in Abilene. The fire happened at an apartment on the 2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road just before 1:00 a.m. First responders arrived on scene and noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a second story apartment, however, it was quickly contained […]
runnelscountyregister.com
5 medical choppers evac injured from multiple collisions in Runnels County in 24-hours
RUNNELS COUNTY – Two days of accidents in Runnels County had 5 life flights in less than 24 hours in Runnels County. At one point there were 3 helicopters on the ground at one time and two ambulances at the various collision scenes. One collision was on highway 67 toward Talpa, near CR 125. It…
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: October 2, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
colemantoday.com
Kamyn Hale Crowned 2022 Miss Coleman County
The Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant was held this evening at the Coleman County Courthouse. Crowned Miss Coleman County 2022 was Sophomore Kamyn Hale, by 2021 winner Andrea Hernandez. 2nd Runner Up was Jaymie Russell and Runner Up was Shelby Elkin. Congratulations to all, as they were a beautiful group of young ladies who made their family and friends proud! The other two in the top 5 were Hannah Jefferson and Baryn Vann. Rounding out the eight girls were Aubrey Luna, Allie Ryan, and Paige Butts. (More pictures will be published at a later time in a separate photo album.)
