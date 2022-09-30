ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Dive Savannah looking to expand their services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local nonprofit in Savannah that serves the homeless is looking to expand their services. The Dive Savannah helps feed people experiencing homelessness in the city and also has a day center. They operate out of Christ Church Anglican on Bull Street. Leaders with the organization...
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
Local animal rescue encourages pet adoption, fostering

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Dogtoberfest, a fun-filled event for dogs and their owners hosted by Woof Gang Bakery, took place at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler on Sunday. For those who didn’t have a furry friend to bring along, many dogs at the event were up for adoption.
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Consider the last “This Weekend in Savannah” article a false alarm. Instead, here’s some stuff that has not been canceled due to the storm. Final Friday Fire When: Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. Where: Stafford’s Public House Price: $5 More information is available through the link here. Fall Botanical Bash […]
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
Savannah, CEMA to rescind state of emergency Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah and the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) will end their state of emergency Friday. The city says Mayor Van Johnson ordered the state of emergency to end at 6 p.m. City offices will resume normal operations Monday, Oct. 3. CEMA said it has returned to Operating Condition 5 — the […]
45th Annual East Georgia Marching Band Championship taking place at Statesboro High School Oct. 29

Come one, come all and experience the local premier band competition this fall!. The Statesboro High School Band will be hosting its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition on October 29th, 2022. The event will be held in the SHS football stadium and will begin promptly at 11am and go until the awards ceremony concludes at 9:30pm that evening.
Lord, Send me a Neighbor

Paula Deen tells a good story. Of food, love, childhood dreams, of conflict and broken hearts, of family, and most of all, of the South. It’s her home. It’s where she feeds the masses. Where she patched wounds. Where she met her husband, who started out as her neighbor, and ultimately found her way home.
Hurricane Ian Updates on Beaufort County Operations and Services

Current status and updates on County operations and services during Hurricane Ian:. Beaufort County Public Works Command Center (PWCC) was partially activated at 1600 hrs. on 9/29/22. Beaufort County ESF-3/14 at EOC was activated at 1800 hrs. on 9/29/22. Public works has two debris crews (5 people per crew) and...
The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival Returns for 23rd Year

The annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival is returning for its 23rd year as one of the largest seafood festivals in the Southeast. With live music and amusement rides to accompany the mouth-watering seafood, the festival will host more than 25 thousand people over a three-day period. The Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce, the festival’s organizing body, will bring over 25 different types of exhibitors along with a lively carnival. Saturday night’s live music lineup includes Maggie Baugh, Warren Zeiders, Deana Carter and John Michael Montgomery. This showcase of delicious seafood, local musicians, and artists offers something for people of all ages and interests. Admission and beer ticket sales through credit or debit cards. Children five and under are granted free admission, except on Saturday after 5 p.m.
