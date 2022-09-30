Chess match: Six coordinator matchups to watch in Week 5

Phil Parker oversees an Iowa defense that is one of the best in the nation. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Each week, On3’s Mike Huguenin and Matt Zenitz spotlight six games with interesting coordinator matchups. The proverbial “chess match” between the coordinators very well could determine the outcome.

Here are the six in Week Five.

Washington at UCLA

Time/TV: Friday, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

The coordinator matchup: UCLA coach Chip Kelly vs. Washington DC William Inge

The buzz: Can either defense stop the other’s offense? Inge was at Fresno State last season when the Bulldogs upset the Bruins. But that was because of Fresno’s offense. Washington’s run defense has been surprisingly stout, especially considering how bad the Huskies were against the run last season. Expect Inge to load up in an attempt to slow Bruins QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and RB Zach Charbonnet. Thompson-Robinson has been sharp as a passer thus far, but you figure Inge would rather DTR have to win it with his arm than his legs. Kelly, of course, would prefer UCLA rely on the run.

Michigan at Iowa

Time/TV: Noon, Fox

The coordinator matchup: Michigan co-OCs Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss vs. Iowa DC Phil Parker

The buzz: This is all about this matchup. Iowa’s offense is … well, pick your adjective meaning “bad.” The Hawkeyes are hoping for a 13-9/10-7/6-3 kind of game. In short, the fewer points, the better it is for Iowa. Michigan’s offense has been putting up big numbers (7.6 yards per play, 50.0 points per game), but those numbers have been accumulated against mediocre or worse defenses. Iowa’s defense is not mediocre or worse. Plus, this will be the first road start for J.J. McCarthy. Look for Parker to do everything he can to make McCarthy win this with his arm. Iowa absolutely cannot let Michigan RB Blake Corum run wild. Kinnick Stadium is going to be loud, and the longer this stays close, the louder it will become.

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Time/TV: Noon, ESPN

The coordinator matchup: Kentucky OC Rich Scangarello vs Ole Miss DC Chris Partridge

The buzz: Scangarello has one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Will Levis, but Levis’ protection has been an issue. UK has allowed 16 sacks, the most of any Power 5 team. And Ole Miss is second in the SEC with 13 sacks. UK gets star RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. back from a four-game suspension, and he figures to get a lot of work. It’s not rocket science: A strong rushing attack always impacts a defense and can slow a pass rush. How will Partridge deploy his guys in an attempt to stifle Rodriguez? Of note: Tulsa made it a priority to run on Ole Miss last week – and rushed for 262 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., Fox

The coordinator matchup: Oklahoma State OC Casey Dunn vs Baylor DC Ron Roberts

The buzz: Roberts is one of the best defensive minds in the nation, and you figure he will have a few things up his sleeve to try to get to Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders. Sanders has run and passed effectively thus far this season, but Baylor’s defense will be the best he’s seen. And there’s this: Sanders has thrown 10 picks in four games against Baylor, including seven in two games last season. Dunn needs to find a way to make sure Cowboys RB Dominic Richardson has success to keep some of the pressure off Sanders.

Iowa State at Kansas

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

The coordinator matchup: Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki vs. Iowa State DC Jon Heacock

The buzz: Kansas’ offense has been running at peak efficiency with QB Jalon Daniels, who has the Jayhawks 4-0. KU has converted 66.7 percent of its third downs (30-of-45) and is averaging 7.8 yards per play and 48.5 points per game. But Iowa State is a step up in competition. The Cyclones lead the Big 12 in total defense (266.0 yards per game) and are allowing just 4.4 yards per play and 14.5 points per game. But the only “good” offense they’ve seen is Baylor’s, and the Bears scored 31 points on them last week. Heacock’s top priority obviously will be trying to stymie Daniels. Iowa State has good linebackers; can those guys get it done?

NC State at Clemson

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ABC

The coordinator matchup: Clemson OC Brandon Streeter vs NC State DC Tony Gibson

The buzz: Clemson is coming off an offensive explosion in a double-overtime win over Wake Forest – but NC State’s defense is a lot better than Wake’s. But Wake’s offense is better than NC State’s, so that’s a positive for Clemson. As well as Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei threw it around last week, Gibson likely would be fine with DJU having to win this one with his arm. Stopping RB Will Shipley will be vital for the Wolfpack. NCSU has one of the best linebacker trios in the nation with Isaiah Moore, Drake Thomas and Payton Wilson, and those guys need to be active and physical. Clemson’s receivers had success against Wake Forest’s secondary, but NCSU’s DBs are experienced and more talented than their Wake counterparts.