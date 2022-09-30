ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jasper, IN
Government
City
Jasper, IN
Local
Indiana Government
wevv.com

Crews called to house fire on Evansville's east side

Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Evansville, Indiana. Dispatchers say someone called 911 around 12:57 p.m. on Friday to report the fire. The fire is happening at a home on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Meade Drive. No other details are available right...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 165 Friday morning. One lane had been closed since about 6 a.m. because a tractor trailer overturned. Both lanes were closed around 8 a.m. to move the truck. The road is back open.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Suspect plows through cornfield during high-speed chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man is facing several charges after police say he took a passenger on a wild ride before plowing through a cornfield in Evansville. An Indiana State Police Trooper says at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, they noticed an Oldsmobile sedan speeding nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on Highway 41. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire damages homes on 5th Avenue and Uhlhorn Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are assessing damage after a house fire just off Fulton Avenue on Thursday. Two homes were close together, and the fire damaged both. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. There is no report of injuries associated with this fire. Eyewitness News will keep you updated.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Jackson Street#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
wamwamfm.com

2 Vehicle Accident With Entrapment Near Plainville

At approximately 5:30 pm yesterday, a two-vehicle accident with entrapment occurred near N State Rd 57 and E 900 N in Plainville. According to the police report, a truck ran over another vehicle that had two kids inside. A request was made for AirEvac but was later canceled. The Washington...
PLAINVILLE, IN
14news.com

KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
14news.com

KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
RUMSEY, KY
14news.com

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
HENDERSON, KY
witzamfm.com

Early Morning Traffic Stop finds Drugs, other items

Jasper- A man from New Albany is looking at several drug related charges. Early Thursday morning, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop at W 10th street and Newton Street. During that stop, officers located drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle driven by Robert Ott, 40...
JASPER, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location

Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WBKR

Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here

When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy