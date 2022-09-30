Read full article on original website
Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
Indiana Daily Student
Multi-vehicle crash along South Old Ind. 37 causes several injuries Friday
An accident involving three cars, a dump truck and a Gator utility vehicle caused several injuries and property damage to Mays Greenhouse in Bloomington on Friday. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday along South Old Ind. 37. A passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash said...
2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
14news.com
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a car on Sunday afternoon. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road.
wevv.com
Crews called to house fire on Evansville's east side
Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Evansville, Indiana. Dispatchers say someone called 911 around 12:57 p.m. on Friday to report the fire. The fire is happening at a home on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Meade Drive. No other details are available right...
14news.com
Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 165 Friday morning. One lane had been closed since about 6 a.m. because a tractor trailer overturned. Both lanes were closed around 8 a.m. to move the truck. The road is back open.
ISP: Suspect plows through cornfield during high-speed chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man is facing several charges after police say he took a passenger on a wild ride before plowing through a cornfield in Evansville. An Indiana State Police Trooper says at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, they noticed an Oldsmobile sedan speeding nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on Highway 41. […]
Fire damages homes on 5th Avenue and Uhlhorn Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are assessing damage after a house fire just off Fulton Avenue on Thursday. Two homes were close together, and the fire damaged both. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. There is no report of injuries associated with this fire. Eyewitness News will keep you updated.
wamwamfm.com
2 Vehicle Accident With Entrapment Near Plainville
At approximately 5:30 pm yesterday, a two-vehicle accident with entrapment occurred near N State Rd 57 and E 900 N in Plainville. According to the police report, a truck ran over another vehicle that had two kids inside. A request was made for AirEvac but was later canceled. The Washington...
Tanker truck roll over in Washington leaves one injured
According to the Washington Township Fire Department, A91 crews responded to a tanker truck roll over on Friday near Boyd Grain.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County commissioners vote to decrease the speed limits on select county roads
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners passed an ordinance Tuesday morning to decrease the speed limit on select Lawrence County roads. The ordinance was passed after Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb and Sheriff Mike Branham conducted traffic investigations and submitted their recommendations to the commissioners for review. The ordinance establishes...
14news.com
KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
14news.com
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
witzamfm.com
Early Morning Traffic Stop finds Drugs, other items
Jasper- A man from New Albany is looking at several drug related charges. Early Thursday morning, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop at W 10th street and Newton Street. During that stop, officers located drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle driven by Robert Ott, 40...
Evansville, Indiana Law Enforcement Provides Security For One Of The Largest Street Festivals in America
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings around 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street, and it takes a lot of planning to ensure everyone has a safe experience. Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department's Special Projects Coordinator. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a...
14news.com
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival returns this upcoming week, so does Sam Fulton, who’s been a part of over 50 Fall Festivals, manning the grill for Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A little yellow trailer, the only place to find the church’s famous...
HCSO and EPD: Joint auto theft investigation leads to Henderson man’s arrest
The Henderson County Sheriff's Department in collaboration with the Evansville Police Department, arrested Brandon Lynn, 27, of Henderson, on Friday after receiving information about two ongoing theft investigations.
Indiana Daily Student
Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location
Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here
When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
