As cancer rates rise in younger adults, Ohio State expert, survivor give advice

By Michael Lee, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
When Brooke Ashley Dover first got the call that she had cancer, she was told she had to come into the hospital right away.

First misdiagnosed as breast cancer at a different hospital, Dove learned from Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute that she actually had aggressive acute myeloid leukemia — one of the most common forms of leukemia in younger adults and teenagers.

Her first concern? Her son, Camdyn, and the movie tickets they had to see "The Lion King."

“It was a Thursday morning, I bought tickets to see 'The Lion King' with my son, and (the doctor) was like, ‘You have to be admitted, and you're gonna be here for four to six weeks,’” Dover said. “My first thought was my son; he doesn’t deserve a sick mom … I just didn’t want that life for him.”

Dover, 32, of Grandview Heights, is not alone being a young parent — or even just a young adult — dealing with cancer. According to a new study from Harvard Medical School’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, early onset cancers — like breast, colon, esophagus cancers and more — have significantly increased globally since 1990.

The study was conducted in order to try and understand why this is the case among younger adults. According to the researchers, it possibly has to do with the change in people’s lifestyles, diets, weights, environmental exposures and bacteria over the last few decades.

“We found that this risk is increasing with each generation,” said researcher Dr. Shuji Ogino. “For instance, people born in 1960 experienced higher cancer risk before they turn 50 than people born in 1950 and we predict that this risk level will continue to climb in successive generations.”

Brigham and Women’s Hospital did not respond to multiple requests and calls to interview the study’s researchers.

Study allows people to ‘dictate the course of their life’

Dr. David Cohn is a gynecologic oncologist and the interim CEO at OSU's James Cancer Hospital. He said that over the last few decades, the hospital has seen and recognized that more cancer patients are coming in at younger ages.

Cohn said there are a lot of factors behind this, including what the study described as changes in human life over decades. But he also said it may have to do with the processes of early detection and screening.

“We know that the more that people get screened for cancer, the earlier they’re going to be picked up,” Cohn said. “If people come in at the right screening age, they’re going to be picked up at an earlier numerical age than otherwise they would have been found to have cancer.”

Cohn said that the Harvard study also highlights “the importance of knowing the kinetics,” so that cancer can be picked up and cured earlier.

And that leads to why Cohn believes the study helps people: “This allows someone to recognize that they’re empowered, at least at some level, to dictate the course of their life as it relates to cancer.

“As we’re seeing lifestyle leading to changes in the diagnosis of cancer at an earlier age," Cohn said, "we can change those lifestyle choices that we make, or at least try to modify them, we hopefully put cancer back into later stages compared to where they were decades and decades ago.”

Leukemia patient fights on, offers hope for others

Dover said she felt she was “pretty healthy” before she was diagnosed with leukemia. But one day in July 2019 she had felt a shortness of breath while waiting to get food with her family, which led her to getting checked by multiple doctors, and eventually her leukemia diagnosis.

She ended up going through four rounds of chemotherapy and received a STEM cell transplant in December 2019.

Dover related her experience in a post on The James' Facebook account in 2020: "They have laughed with me, cried with me, held my hand during chemo sickness, encouraged me to move when I didn’t feel like I could, spent my 29th birthday with me, made a conference room into a winter wonderland on Christmas morning for me and my son and family — they have gone above and beyond for me and many others fighting this awful disease."

Dover has since been going in for checkups on her cancer status every three months, and will continue to do so for a couple more years. Though she is not out of the woods yet, Dover said she still considers herself a cancer survivor.

“It’s five years (after a STEM cell transplant) before you can be considered cured,” Dover said. “I’m only in year three, but I speak things into existence.”

However, she admits that going through cancer so young changes you, especially as someone who parented during the process.

Dover said that when she went through her medical treatments she tried to “keep things light” for her son, whether it be watching Ohio State football games from the 14th floor of the James, or continuing to be involved with his daily routines whenever she could.

“I was able to FaceTime him every morning. Dad would set the phone up in front of him while he ate his breakfast,” Dover said. “It was like I was there, I talked to him his whole way to school.”

It was hard to be away from her family, Dover said, especially remaining isolated for 100 days after getting her STEM cell transplant.

“We had to go over by the James (later) and I said, ‘Aren’t you glad I don’t have to be there anymore,’ and he goes, ‘Actually, yeah mom, it was scary,’” Dover said, adding her son didn’t know if she would have been there in his future.

But even when things returned to normal after her treatment, she felt that everyone around her had completely moved on in their stages of life.

“I felt like I didn’t have a lot in common with people,” Dover said. “I felt like when I was with my friends, it was like they talked about the things that were happening in their lives, and I always felt I talked about cancer, because that’s what consumed up my life for six months.”

Even so, Dover said that she feels younger adults who may experience the same thing as her need to accept that they did lose a part of their life, but that it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“You’re not going to be the same person after. You’re going to be a new person and it’s OK to grieve that person that you once were, but it’s also OK to embrace the new person you are,” Dover said. “Just try to build your happiness back on that … It doesn’t have to be sad; it can be fun, it can be uplifting.”

