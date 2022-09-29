Read full article on original website
Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit
KPD Officers Promoted
Homicide Rate Dropping
The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department's structure has been reorganized, according to a release.
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year. He got a job, hung out with his parents and sister and was working hard to try and lose weight. But on Feb. 7, Marsha […]
Jacksboro loses police department
‘We never lost hope’ Family of TN man released by Venezuela head to Texas for reunion
Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp veteran has been released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela.
Downtown Knoxville gets spooky for Halloween season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville is getting much spookier. “Wicked Cool” is back in town ahead of the Halloween season. As a result, Market Square, Gay Street and the Old City with 3D installations, spiders, ghosts and spooky lighting leading up to the holiday. “We’ve got spirits,...
Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm
A Maryville woman received a special gift on her birthday that brought her to tears. The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night.
Family prepares to move into new Knoxville Habitat for Humanity neighborhood
A family of five is celebrating after they will become among the first to buy a home in Habitat for Humanity's new Knoxville neighborhood.
Jacksboro left with 2 police officers after chief, others quit
The city of Jacksboro is left with only two police officers after the chief and several other officers quit, according to Town Attorney Steve Hurst.
Alleged argument over dogs ends in shooting, arrest
Hawkins County man is accused of shooting into the vehicle of a man with whom he had argued about dogs.
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say
Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knox County (Knox County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday. The officials stated that three female juveniles were traveling in a Volkswagen on West Beaver Creek Road and [..]
Knoxville police chief promotes 20 officers, reorganizes department’s structure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Chief of Police Paul Noel announced the promotions as well as the reorganization during a ceremony held at the Civic...
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Homeless shelter director has painful connection to his work
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The old saying goes, if you find a job you love you’ll never work a day in your life. At first, that couldn’t have been farther from the truth for Burt Rosen. When WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara visited Burt Rosen, the CEO of...
