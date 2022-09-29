ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Hey Missoula, Do You Like Goat Races? Because It’s Happening.

Call your weird uncle and have him acquire you a goat right now because you're going to enter it in a race. Seriously. When I first heard about a goat race coming to Missoula I thought for sure this was a prank our beloved Angel was playing. She's the queen of goats. It's a long story for another time. Anyway, Highlander beer is putting on Missoula's first ever (that we know of) goat race.
MISSOULA, MT
How Beer and Brats Can Help Rescue Western Montana Horses

It takes huge hearts, lots of love and a passion for the well-being of special animals to answer this calling. That's what you can witness every day in Corvallis, Montana's 20-acre 1 Horse At A Time Draft Horse Rescue facility. And it's time once again to meet and greet with these magnificent creatures.
CORVALLIS, MT
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
MONTANA STATE
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

