Billings, MT

Montana Talks

Be An Advocate: Down Syndrome Awareness Month Celebrated in MT

The start of October marks the beginning of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. This cause is significant to me as a former coach of Special Olympics in Billings because there are a lot of trials and tribulations that people with Down Syndrome deal with every day; it takes a lot of strength to overcome those obstacles. Montana has some excellent resources for people and parents of those with Down Syndrome, so let's highlight them.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

How Does Crime Compare to Other Cities the Size of Billings?

In the last couple of weeks, our content team has covered at least half a dozen accounts of shootings, armed robberies, a jailbreak, and other mayhem in Billings. It can certainly be concerning, but let's be honest... like any city, Billings has had crime for years. Locals have jokingly referred to Billings as "the Tragic City" for decades.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Montana Talks

Billings Logan Suffering a Huge Staff Shortage and Long Lines

Traveling out of the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) in the next few weeks might be a really rough process for many fliers. According to a press release from BIL, a staffing shortage is causing many issues for travelers, especially at the ticket counter and TSA security. Officials are urging fliers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their flight just to ensure they don't miss it due to the delays.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana

He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Billings Man Charged in Connection With Rims Shooting

Billings Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a shooting on the Rims early Saturday (9/17) that sent two people to the hospital with serious gunshot injuries. According to a social media post from the BPD, there were "multiple persons of interest" and a suspect located and...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates

I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Same Name, Huge Differences. Another Billings is 1200 Miles Away

A press release we received today from the City of Billings shared details of a recent visit to the Magic City by representatives from another town that shares our name, Billings, Missouri. The group met with Mayor Bill Cole while they were in town, to discuss the possibility of a sister-city relationship. The goodwill gesture is largely symbolic, but it's fun to think about an alternate Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana

When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Don’t Miss the Sneak Peek of MT Made Film ‘Return’ at the Babcock

Founder of Red Oxx featured in a new documentary. Most of us in Billings are familiar with Red Oxx Manufacturing. The company was founded in the Magic City by Jim Markel Sr in 1986 after retiring from the military. Red Oxx makes extremely durable duffle bags, luggage, and other associated items, with a reputation worldwide. Jim Jr now oversees the day-to-day operations of the business.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
