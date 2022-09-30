Read full article on original website
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
New Restaurant, Ale House Opens in Hamburg With Dog-Friendly Menu
October begins tomorrow, and that means many Western New York residents will be venturing out to restaurants and breweries for great fall beer and comfort food. If you live in the southtowns, you probably know about the former location of the Armor Inn and Tap Room on Abbott Road. Armor...
HipHopDX.com
BSF 'Long Live DJ Shay' Is A Worthy Memorial For The Late Buffalo Producer
Not all compilation albums are created equal, certainly not when they have an overabundance of moving parts and personalities. This has certainly been true in the case of Benny The Butcher and his constantly evolving Black Soprano Family crew. Past releases, like their Trust Gang collaboration Trust The Sopranos and even the Gangsta Grillz tape, Da Respected Sopranos, were good but not great.
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo homecoming brings tacos, tequila and fun at Hombre y Lobo on Swan Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a new vibrant and fun restaurant in Downtown Buffalo that proves that there is never a bad day for tacos. Hombre y Lobo Tacos and Tequila opened at 149 Swan Street in November of 2021 and offers customers "street food, inspired by Mexico, made in Buffalo".
5 Halloween Couple Costumes That Only Work In Buffalo
Today is officially the start of the Halloween season and this year if you want to do a couple's costume, why not go as something that will only play well here in Western New York?. Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and now is the time you need...
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
Unique fundraiser takes people ‘over the edge’ Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday. During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers […]
Rush Creek Alehouse opens at former Armor Inn & Tap Room in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Rush Creek Alehouse will open in Hamburg at the former Armor Inn and Tap Room under new ownership. The restaurant/pub opened Sept. 20 at 5381 Abbott Road for takeout, followed by a soft opening Sept. 24. A full opening is expected in early October once state regulators finalize a liquor license.
WIVB
Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York
Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
World Pumpkin Weigh-off winner sets new record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm held its annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off contest Saturday. This year’s first place winner set a new state record and walked away with a $5,000 cash prize.
buffalorising.com
2022 Hertel Fall Fest
Hertel is heating up this weekend, with the arrival of the annual Hertel Fall Fest. This relatively new event is being organized by the Hertel businesses, which are anticipating that this event will be well attended by the North Buffalo residential community, as well as by people from all over the region.
New owners coming for South Buffalo's Potter's Field Restaurant & Pub
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A South Buffalo Irish pub is changing hands and the new owners promise to keep the vibe that has made it popular for the neighborhood and visitors from nearby hotels. Potter’s Field Restaurant & Pub is technically in West Seneca, but the operation at 425...
wnynewsnow.com
New Restaurant Opens In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A new restaurant has opened for business in Lakewood. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House welcomed customers on Wednesday as part of a soft opening. Over the summer the locally owned establishment announced they planned to open a second location in Chautauqua County, renovating and moving into the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at the Chautauqua Mall.
Mt. Aaron Village Phase II set to begin on Buffalo's East Side
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the first phase of the Mt. Aaron Village residential-anchored project completed and fully leased, Dwayne Jones is looking to start the second phase of the East Side development by early 2024. Jones, pastor of Mt. Aaron Baptist Church on Genesee Street, said he is working...
Indian market Spresh expands to add kitchen, private label
AMHERST, N.Y. — What started as an Indian spice bazaar has evolved into a grocery store with a kitchen and private label goods. Spresh, owned by Shaukat “Sam” Kassam and Kishore “Chris” Patel, had a soft opening Sept. 29 at 3355 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. The pair also owned the Spice Bazaar, which was near the new store.
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
