Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
commUNITY spotlight: Meet Sheila Rayam, the new executive editor of The Buffalo News
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sheila Rayam made history when she was named the executive editor of The Buffalo News. She is the first Black journalist to hold the position. During an interview for commUNITY on Channel 2, Rayam discussed the job and diversity. "I believe strongly that newsrooms should reflect...
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
HipHopDX.com
BSF 'Long Live DJ Shay' Is A Worthy Memorial For The Late Buffalo Producer
Not all compilation albums are created equal, certainly not when they have an overabundance of moving parts and personalities. This has certainly been true in the case of Benny The Butcher and his constantly evolving Black Soprano Family crew. Past releases, like their Trust Gang collaboration Trust The Sopranos and even the Gangsta Grillz tape, Da Respected Sopranos, were good but not great.
buffalospree.com
Unsolved mysteries
Just before midnight on a frigid February evening in 1883, a young woman dressed in black confronted Police Superintendent James Shepard. “I want to go to Jail, Mr. Shepard,” she told him in a calm and measured voice. “I have killed my baby.”. From that night, the...
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
4 Observations: Lancaster wins instant classic against Canisius
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — On a legendary Friday night under the lights at Foyle-Kling Field, two of Western New York’s premier football programs played a game for the ages. Lancaster outlasted Canisius in a back-and-forth final quarter to win 24-20. Here are our four observations: Memorable matchup An overflow crowd of close to 3,000 came […]
9 Best Places for Wings in Buffalo That Tourists Don’t Visit
The number one food in Western New York are chicken wings; there is absolutely zero doubt about that. Beef on weck, Buffalo-style pizza and sponge candy get plenty of love, as they should, but Buffalo and chicken wings go hand-in-hand. Other than the Bills (and the snow), it's what we're most famous for.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Snyder’s late TD pass lifts Buffalo over Miami (OH) 24-20
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cole Snyder threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Justin Marshall with 31 seconds remaining in the game and Buffalo rallied to beat Miami of Ohio 24-20 on Saturday. Snyder’s pass to Marshall capped a 13-play, 82-yard drive for Buffalo (2-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) that took...
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
LOCASH + Rob Gronkowski’s Country Song Features Buffalo, New York
When you think LOCASH, you think fun, you think party, and you think sing-a-longs. That's why they are coming to the WYRK Stars With Guitars concert featuring LOCASH, Russell Dickerson + Parmalee for ONE NIGHT ONLY. When you think Gronk, you think the same. Well, most of you do. Now,...
buffalospree.com
JAMES BEARD IN THE HOUSE
IN AUGUST, Buffalo hosted what might have been its first-ever official James Beard Foundation event, thanks to Brian Mietus, owner of Bacchus Wine Bar. The event—which also benefited PUNT Foundation—featured culinary heavy hitters along with Chef Mietus and his team including Alex Seidel, Lamar Moore, Kevin Nashum, and Oliver’s own Ross Warhol. The multi-course wine pairing dinner was a sold-out success; guests enjoyed dishes like compressed melon with feta, cucumber, tomato, and pistachio, and NY strip with a red-eye black pepper demi-glace. Bacchus routinely hosts wine seminars, coursed dinners, and other events. Follow on Instagram or Facebook.
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
buffalorising.com
2022 Hertel Fall Fest
Hertel is heating up this weekend, with the arrival of the annual Hertel Fall Fest. This relatively new event is being organized by the Hertel businesses, which are anticipating that this event will be well attended by the North Buffalo residential community, as well as by people from all over the region.
CBS Sports
Buffalo vs. Miami (OH): How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
After two games on the road, the Buffalo Bulls are heading back home. The Bulls and the Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UB Stadium. Buffalo is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
buffalorising.com
Scajaquada Creek, The Riviere aux Chevaux?
West of the Great Northern Elevator so prominent in the News these days, there is a historical place marker located on Michigan Avenue near Ganson St. stating that the first settlement of Buffalo occurred near there, at a trading post established by Daniel Chabert Joncaire aka Joncaire Chabert. The settlement was established at what the French called the “Petit Rapide” or Little Rapid at a place also known as the “Riviere aux Chevaux” or Horse River. But is the location on an island in the Buffalo River, correct or was the Horse River somewhere else?
90 East and Route 5 East Both Closed Due to Accidents
It's a Thursday afternoon and rush hour traffic is about to start in Buffalo and Western New York, but a few breaking news items regarding the traffic if you're planning to head home or go somewhere. According to NITTEC, the I-90 East is closed beyond exit 49 (Depew) because of...
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
WIVB
Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
WGRZ TV
Bird Scooters Coming To North Tonawanda
Tylec says he thought it was interesting.. and could be a cheap, environmentally-friendly way for people to get around town. The city isn't paying for these at all.
