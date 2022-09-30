ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
BUFFALO, NY
HipHopDX.com

BSF 'Long Live DJ Shay' Is A Worthy Memorial For The Late Buffalo Producer

Not all compilation albums are created equal, certainly not when they have an overabundance of moving parts and personalities. This has certainly been true in the case of Benny The Butcher and his constantly evolving Black Soprano Family crew. Past releases, like their Trust Gang collaboration Trust The Sopranos and even the Gangsta Grillz tape, Da Respected Sopranos, were good but not great.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
buffalospree.com

Unsolved mysteries

Just before midnight on a frigid February evening in 1883, a young woman dressed in black confronted Police Superintendent James Shepard. “I want to go to Jail, Mr. Shepard,” she told him in a calm and measured voice. “I have killed my baby.”. From that night, the...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

4 Observations: Lancaster wins instant classic against Canisius

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — On a legendary Friday night under the lights at Foyle-Kling Field, two of Western New York’s premier football programs played a game for the ages. Lancaster outlasted Canisius in a back-and-forth final quarter to win 24-20. Here are our four observations: Memorable matchup An overflow crowd of close to 3,000 came […]
LANCASTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gershwin
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Vince Lombardi
Person
Lloyd Price
Person
Derek Jeter
spectrumlocalnews.com

Snyder’s late TD pass lifts Buffalo over Miami (OH) 24-20

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cole Snyder threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Justin Marshall with 31 seconds remaining in the game and Buffalo rallied to beat Miami of Ohio 24-20 on Saturday. Snyder’s pass to Marshall capped a 13-play, 82-yard drive for Buffalo (2-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) that took...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

JAMES BEARD IN THE HOUSE

IN AUGUST, Buffalo hosted what might have been its first-ever official James Beard Foundation event, thanks to Brian Mietus, owner of Bacchus Wine Bar. The event—which also benefited PUNT Foundation—featured culinary heavy hitters along with Chef Mietus and his team including Alex Seidel, Lamar Moore, Kevin Nashum, and Oliver’s own Ross Warhol. The multi-course wine pairing dinner was a sold-out success; guests enjoyed dishes like compressed melon with feta, cucumber, tomato, and pistachio, and NY strip with a red-eye black pepper demi-glace. Bacchus routinely hosts wine seminars, coursed dinners, and other events. Follow on Instagram or Facebook.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Opera Singer#Retirement#Black Box Theater#Buffalo Opera Unlimited#Yankees#American
buffalorising.com

2022 Hertel Fall Fest

Hertel is heating up this weekend, with the arrival of the annual Hertel Fall Fest. This relatively new event is being organized by the Hertel businesses, which are anticipating that this event will be well attended by the North Buffalo residential community, as well as by people from all over the region.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Scajaquada Creek, The Riviere aux Chevaux?

West of the Great Northern Elevator so prominent in the News these days, there is a historical place marker located on Michigan Avenue near Ganson St. stating that the first settlement of Buffalo occurred near there, at a trading post established by Daniel Chabert Joncaire aka Joncaire Chabert. The settlement was established at what the French called the “Petit Rapide” or Little Rapid at a place also known as the “Riviere aux Chevaux” or Horse River. But is the location on an island in the Buffalo River, correct or was the Horse River somewhere else?
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WIVB

Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy