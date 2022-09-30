Read full article on original website
New Restaurant Opens In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A new restaurant has opened for business in Lakewood. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House welcomed customers on Wednesday as part of a soft opening. Over the summer the locally owned establishment announced they planned to open a second location in Chautauqua County, renovating and moving into the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at the Chautauqua Mall.
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
Rush Creek Alehouse opens at former Armor Inn & Tap Room in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Rush Creek Alehouse will open in Hamburg at the former Armor Inn and Tap Room under new ownership. The restaurant/pub opened Sept. 20 at 5381 Abbott Road for takeout, followed by a soft opening Sept. 24. A full opening is expected in early October once state regulators finalize a liquor license.
New owners coming for South Buffalo's Potter's Field Restaurant & Pub
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A South Buffalo Irish pub is changing hands and the new owners promise to keep the vibe that has made it popular for the neighborhood and visitors from nearby hotels. Potter’s Field Restaurant & Pub is technically in West Seneca, but the operation at 425...
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
World Pumpkin Weigh-off winner sets new record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm held its annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off contest Saturday. This year’s first place winner set a new state record and walked away with a $5,000 cash prize.
Work Underway at The Monroe
With financing in hand, work on the redevelopment of the former Record Theatre store at 1786 Main Street has kicked-off. Jason Yots of Common Bond Real Estate, Derek King and Michael Puma of Preservation Studios, and Richard Rogers and Travis Gordon of Urban Vantage are partnering on the project. When...
Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny
On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall
Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall after several anchor stores closed their doors
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Saturday afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street where detectives say a 39-year-old Amherst man was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
Pick 10 lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold in Depew
Someone in Depew is waking up half a million dollars richer! One top-prize winning ticket worth was sold for the Sept. 29 drawing.
