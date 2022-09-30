Fillmore 1 yr old 4 Head Counter Pressure Canner - 12-16 CPM - $20,000 ( $20,000 ) We have recently de-commissioned a super reliable small footprint, easy to use counter pressure filler from Fillmore. This is our third machine from Fillmore after buying 2 bottle fillers from them, we switched to their canner in 2021 when we moved from bottles to cans. Can’t say enough about the simplicity, user friendliness and customer service from Tony and his guys at Fillmore. This is a terrific machine, but we’ve outgrown it. The machine is set for 12 oz standard cans but can be reconfigured to 16. We can between 3.2 and 3.5 vol co2 and this counter pressure system allows us to typically can around 12 CPM. Lower carbed beverages could do 16CPM. Here is a link to a video using the canner as well as plenty of photos. Machine is only 1 year old and is like new. Asking $20,000. We will crate at no charge – shipping paid by buyer, FOB Bishop, GA. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AVvuzXXPXtjIZRwowXAnFXAsHzqzv2vY/view?usp=sharing.

