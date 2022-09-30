Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
Two Jacketed Brite Tanks, canning line, glycol chiller
Two Jacketed Brite Tanks, canning line, glycol chiller ( $25,000 ) Two jacketed brite tanks, 1-7 barrel 1-10 barrel, two can canning line, chiller all in excellent shape. Selling all as a package.
probrewer.com
10 BBL DME Hot Liquor Tank HLT w/ Steam Jacket
10 BBL DME Hot Liquor Tank HLT w/ Steam Jacket ( $7,500 ) Used 10 BBL DME steam jacketed hot liquor tank for sale. Tank is in good condition and has a few dings/scratches but nothing major. See photos for condition. -CIP arm and spray ball. -Internal overflow pipe. -Vent...
probrewer.com
Full pallets of 16 oz cans for sale $.18/can and 6224 cans per pallet
Full pallets of 16 oz cans for sale $.18/can and 6224 cans per pallet ( $0.18 ) We’ve got a couple extra pallets of 16 oz cans on our hands. Pallets are 6224 cans per pallet and 16 layers high. 8 pallets available. $1120 per pallet ($.18/can)
probrewer.com
7bbl Jacketed Conical Fermentation Tank
7 BBL Fermenter – Haishun Manufacturing w/copper cladding. Comes with CIP piping, PRV, a racking arm, and a pressure gauge. Email me with an offer or if you need more info. Shipping available at buyers expense and coordination. Manufacturer : Haishun Manufacturing. Where Manufactured : United States. Ships From...
probrewer.com
4 Pack blue opaque paktech
I have 56 cases of 4 pack blue opaque paktech handles for sale at .10 cents a piece. If you have any questions or would like to know more, please email me at DonaldV@Rogue.com.
probrewer.com
Oktober Can Seamer Model 7B (16oz and 12oz cans)
Oktober Can Seamer Model 7B (16oz and 12oz cans) ( $2,000 ) Selling my lightly used Oktober Can Seamer model 7B (for 16 and 12 oz cans). Used periodically (about 2000 cans) since July 2021 when purchased new from Oktober. Works perfectly, no issues. Also have two boxes of brite cans w lids from Oktober, will include with sale if wanted. Buyer to pay shipping. Available after Oct 15th. $2000. Also selling a new Xpressfill XF 2200 can filler (purchased 2, used only 1) posted here as well. Asking $2250, will consider offer if purchased together.
probrewer.com
Turnkey Brewing Systems- All Sizes 3-60 Barrel – In Stock
AVE ON TRUCKING COSTS ! WE ARE A US COMPANY & HAVE DISTRIBUTION CENTERS ALL OVER THE US ! WE DO ON-SITE INSTALLATIONS !. We specialize in working with start-ups and brewery expansions!. Steam, Direct Fire, or Electric brewhouses. UL Listed Motors and Electronics. 2 Stage Heat exchanges for maximum...
probrewer.com
Modified Sabco 30gal Nano System, with Grain Mill & 1bbl Unitank
Modified Sabco 30gal Nano System, with Grain Mill & 1bbl Unitank ( $5,500 ) Sabco Brew Magic, purchased in 2015. Modified with 30gal SS Brew Tech Kettles. Blichmann Pump. 1.5″ Triclamp port on the Boil Kettle. Comes with:. Heat Exchanger. 1BBL SS Brewtech UniTank. 3 roller grain mill with...
probrewer.com
Former keg washer looking to be nano brew system, $2,000.00
Former keg washer looking to be nano brew system, $2,000.00 ( $2,000 ) Former keg washer looking to rise like a phoenix from the ashes and become a bitchin home brew system or nano brew system for the person with the mechanical knowledge to make it so. Includes three, 20 gallon kettles, two, 1/20 HP pumps, solenoids tri-clamp fittings, some tubing, mounting frame on wheels and three valves. The control panel is included though the software is defunct. $2,000.00.
probrewer.com
Sterilization Ozonator for Gas and Water
Hankin Ozonator for producing ozone air and water. Comes with manuals and stand, can palletise, rig and assist with sourcing shipping. $4000 or best offer.
probrewer.com
Fillmore 1 yr old 4 Head Counter Pressure Canner – 12-16 CPM – $20,000
Fillmore 1 yr old 4 Head Counter Pressure Canner - 12-16 CPM - $20,000 ( $20,000 ) We have recently de-commissioned a super reliable small footprint, easy to use counter pressure filler from Fillmore. This is our third machine from Fillmore after buying 2 bottle fillers from them, we switched to their canner in 2021 when we moved from bottles to cans. Can’t say enough about the simplicity, user friendliness and customer service from Tony and his guys at Fillmore. This is a terrific machine, but we’ve outgrown it. The machine is set for 12 oz standard cans but can be reconfigured to 16. We can between 3.2 and 3.5 vol co2 and this counter pressure system allows us to typically can around 12 CPM. Lower carbed beverages could do 16CPM. Here is a link to a video using the canner as well as plenty of photos. Machine is only 1 year old and is like new. Asking $20,000. We will crate at no charge – shipping paid by buyer, FOB Bishop, GA. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AVvuzXXPXtjIZRwowXAnFXAsHzqzv2vY/view?usp=sharing.
probrewer.com
Major East Coast Microbrewery Auction
VT & MA – Large Scale East Coast Microbrewery Auction November 2nd. Featuring: 40 BBL and 60 BBL Brewhouses, (2) 180 BBL Fermenters, (3) 175 BBL Fermenters, (13) 120 BBL Fermenters, (5) 120 BBL Brite Tanks, (2) 60 BBL Fermenters, Mills, Wild Goose Can Line with Depalletizer, (3) Complete Bottling Lines with Depalletizer, Keg Washers, High-Speed Labelers, 6-Pack Erectors, 12-Pack Erectors, Tray Erectors, Combiners, Carton Erectors, Drop Case Packers, Case Sealers, Fill Height Detectors, Inkjet Coders, Accumulation Tables, Conveyor, Chillers, Boilers, Lab, Brewery Support and More.
probrewer.com
For Sale - Bevco 150 Gripper Rinser - Set up For Water
Bevco Model 150 Gripper Rinser – Setup for Water. Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Dimensions: Approx. 8 feet long x 4 feet wide x 5 feet tall. Setup for Water Rinse, Stainless Steel Construction, Plastic Chain with Rubber Grippers adjustable to run container...
probrewer.com
Pro Chiller 13.5hp Glycol chiller
Pre Refrigeration Inc. MA series glycol chiller. 2” expansion fittings (2” FNPT). 100 gal glycol tank. We downsized our operation and no longer need the extra capacity. 25 f glycol: 97896 BTU/HR (28.7KW) 30 f glycol: 108763 BTU/HR (31.9KW) 35 f glycol: 120337 BTU/HR (35.3) Sound Pressure lvl=...
probrewer.com
Anchor 3951M 12 1/2 oz Excellency Brandy Glass
168 pieces, must be sold as a lot. Buyer is responsible for shipping – lot comes in 2 boxes – 25x26x17 and each box weighs 40 lbs.
probrewer.com
BESTCODE SERIES 8 CJI Printer - IN NEW CONDITION
BestCode CJI printer for use on your packaged goods to imprint information such as expiration dates, production codes, best by dates, or other information. Capable of high rate speeds, multi line ability, comes with several containers of ink and cleaner. Simple plug and play unit that was used on less than 250 cans before we halted in-house production.
probrewer.com
Velo Acciai 5 sq meter DE filter 2013
Used Velo Acciai vertical pressure DE/Perlite filter. Manufactured in 2013. 5 square meters. Vibrating candle de discharge. Residual filter. Works great, great DOs. All valve seats, o-rings, soft gaskets replaced in last 6 month. Many spart parts included. Detailed manual included. Ran it on 50 bbl fermenters for 5 years. Well maintained. Available immediately. Scott labs has all spare parts in US.
probrewer.com
4 Pack dark pink Paktechs
I have 56 cases of 4 pack dark pink paktech handles for sale at .10 cents a piece per packtech. If you have any questions or would like to know more, please email me at DonaldV@Rogue.com. Thanks,. Donald.
probrewer.com
Wild Goose 5 Head Canning Line with Packleader Labeler, Markem Imaje Date Coder, 12oz and 16oz can rinse, and SKA fabricating Full Height Auto Depal
We are ready to decommission our Wild Goose canning line. Sale includes the Wild Goose 5 head filler, Packleader PL501 Labeler, Markem Imaje Post Fill Date coder, 12oz and 16oz twist rinses, and SKA Fabricating Full height depal. The line is in nearly perfect shape, no issues at all. Regularly serviced and is pretty lightly used.
probrewer.com
10 x 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks ($5,500 Each)
For sale is a lot of Ten 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks. We Purchased this equipment brand new in 2018. Each Tank has a Carb Stone that Fits a 2″ Tri-Clamp, 15 PSI PRV, Pressure Gauge. Purchaser is responsible for all shipping and freight. I can palletize & crate to...
