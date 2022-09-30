Read full article on original website
Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Cuts Workforce By 40% As The Crypto Winter’s Grip Tightens
WazirX, one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges in India, has laid off approximately 40% of its workforce, citing the prolonged bearish condition of the crypto industry. WazirX Cuts Workforce by 40%. One of India’s leading crypto exchanges, WazirX, has reduced its workforce by approximately 40%. According to WazirX, the...
Gate.io Launches October Mega Event with Zero Fees and $1M+ in Prizes
October will be a big month on Gate.io following an ongoing mega event featuring huge rewards and discounts for new and existing users. Throughout September, Gate.io launched multiple overlapping events, from zero trading fees to prizes totalling over $1 million, and will continue these events going into October. Bountiful activities...
Crypto Derivatives Exchanges: The 8 Best Options To Consider In 2022
Crypto derivatives are growing fast, and many hands want a piece of that pie. With derivatives, traders have the chance to get an edge in terms of risk management and at the same time leverage them as an avenue to boost their revenues. Crypto derivatives are essentially secondary contracts signed...
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Sets New Record With Over 437K New Monthly Registrations
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) users registered 437,365 new ‘.eth‘ domains in September, breaking the previous record of 378,804 set in July. The influx saw the number of total registrations climb to over 2.6 million, while protocol revenue from registration and renewal fees grew by $5.5 million. Protocol revenue is directed to the project’s treasury for use by the ENS DAO.
Quant (QNT): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community
Quant (QNT), via its Overledger, presented one of the earliest solutions to blockchain interoperability. The project is now seeing increased use in the development of CBDCs, leading to a rise in the interest of QNT. Quant (QNT) has topped the crypto performance charts, rallying by 41% in the bearish month...
Bank Of Mexico Creates Conditions For The Launch Of CBDC
The issuing institute is renewing the CoDi electronic payment system, three years after its launch, to encourage the use of digital money. Mexico anticipates that by 2024, it will be able to launch the digital Mexican peso but needs to increase the rates of banking and use of electronic payment platforms.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Adds Moonpay To Sweat Wallet, But Plunges 47%
Sweatcoin (SWEAT) has selected Moonpay as its Web 3.0 partner for credit & debit card payments. The deal will enable users to purchase the project’s native cryptocurrency, Sweat Economy (SWEAT). Moreover, through Moonpay, Sweat Wallet top-up options will be expanded beyond Visa & Mastercard debit cards to include:. Apple...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities Set Monthly Price Predictions
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin’s (DOGE) race to the moon may have been slowed down by the bears, but the two dog-themed cryptocurrencies remain optimistic about the future of their respective tokens, as revealed by CoinMarketCap’s ‘Estimate‘ Tool. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Favored by ETH Whales. The...
