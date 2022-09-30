ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Conversation U.S.

Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
teslarati.com

DeLorean executives sued by Karma for pursuing venture during EV development

Several DeLorean executives are being sued by their former employer Karma Automotive for pursuing an outside venture while being told to find investors for electric vehicle development. Karma filed a lawsuit last month against DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries, Chief Operating Officer Alan Yuan, Chief Marketing Officer Troy Beetz, and Vice President Neilo Harris, who all maintained they were allowed to establish a new company as needed.
CNBC

How John Deere plans to build a world of fully autonomous farming by 2030

Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
conceptcarz.com

TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Automotive Smart Factory

• TeamViewer to provide Hyundai Motor with industry-leading enterprise augmented reality (AR) platform and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. •Partnership will help Hyundai Motor develop an intelligent manufacturing platform and enhance productivity, accuracy and worker safety in a smart factory. eamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization...
The Independent

Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start

President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,'' often promises to lead by example by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts have lagged in helping meet his ambitious climate goals by eliminating gas-powered vehicles from the federal fleet.Biden last year directed the U.S. government to purchase only American-made, zero-emission passenger cars by 2027 and electric versions of other vehicles by 2035.“We’re going to harness the purchasing power of the federal government to buy clean, zero-emission vehicles,” the president said soon after his January 2021 inauguration. He has since used photo ops...
The Hill

US leaders can help win the EV battery race

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has arrived, and automakers are racing to take the lead in next-gen battery technology, especially as gas prices skyrocket for traditional vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are investing billions of dollars in new, fully electric vehicle models as new options to their lineup. These vehicles offer owners less interior noise and vibration from the power train, convenient fueling at home, a lower operating cost, and zero tailpipe emissions when the vehicle operates solely on its battery, according to the National Research Council.
ABC7 Chicago

Tesla unveils humanoid robot Elon Musk says is future of car manufacturing

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Elon Musk debuted a prototype of how Tesla aims to bring humanoid robots into the workplace -- and eventually your home. "Optimus" is Musk's long-anticipated humanoid robot. It was revealed at Tesla's 2022 AI Day, "Good Morning America" reported. "This is literally the first time the...
InsideHook

Chinese Law Enforcement Uncovers Massive Wine Smuggling Operation

Last year, the consumer research agency Wine Intelligence took in the last decade or so of wine consumption in China. Their report argued that “the wine market will remain at similar, lower volume levels compared with the peak of the market in the mid-2010s” — and explored the different facets of drinking and collecting wine across the nation.
