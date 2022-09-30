Read full article on original website
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
DeLorean executives sued by Karma for pursuing venture during EV development
Several DeLorean executives are being sued by their former employer Karma Automotive for pursuing an outside venture while being told to find investors for electric vehicle development. Karma filed a lawsuit last month against DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries, Chief Operating Officer Alan Yuan, Chief Marketing Officer Troy Beetz, and Vice President Neilo Harris, who all maintained they were allowed to establish a new company as needed.
How California is preparing its grid to handle the transition to electric vehicles
When California sent out cellphone alerts in late August asking residents during a heat wave to reduce their energy usage during peak demand time and refrain from charging their electric vehicles, skeptics were quick to sow doubt about the electricity grid's ability to feed an all-EV future fleet. "This from...
How John Deere plans to build a world of fully autonomous farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Automotive Smart Factory
• TeamViewer to provide Hyundai Motor with industry-leading enterprise augmented reality (AR) platform and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. •Partnership will help Hyundai Motor develop an intelligent manufacturing platform and enhance productivity, accuracy and worker safety in a smart factory. eamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization...
Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market
Will automakers need to offer buyout programs to car dealers that don't want to sell electric vehicles? The post Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,'' often promises to lead by example by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts have lagged in helping meet his ambitious climate goals by eliminating gas-powered vehicles from the federal fleet.Biden last year directed the U.S. government to purchase only American-made, zero-emission passenger cars by 2027 and electric versions of other vehicles by 2035.“We’re going to harness the purchasing power of the federal government to buy clean, zero-emission vehicles,” the president said soon after his January 2021 inauguration. He has since used photo ops...
Toyota President takes dig at self-driving cars while criticizing the electric vehicle transition
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda recently shared a subtle dig at self-driving cars during a meeting with the company’s dealers. The Toyota executive argued that the electric vehicle transition would take longer than expected. “Just like the fully autonomous cars that we were all supposed to be driving...
US leaders can help win the EV battery race
The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has arrived, and automakers are racing to take the lead in next-gen battery technology, especially as gas prices skyrocket for traditional vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are investing billions of dollars in new, fully electric vehicle models as new options to their lineup. These vehicles offer owners less interior noise and vibration from the power train, convenient fueling at home, a lower operating cost, and zero tailpipe emissions when the vehicle operates solely on its battery, according to the National Research Council.
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
Tesla unveils humanoid robot Elon Musk says is future of car manufacturing
PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Elon Musk debuted a prototype of how Tesla aims to bring humanoid robots into the workplace -- and eventually your home. "Optimus" is Musk's long-anticipated humanoid robot. It was revealed at Tesla's 2022 AI Day, "Good Morning America" reported. "This is literally the first time the...
In Their Shoes: Electric vehicle early-adopter tells what it’s really like owning an EV
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, which happens to be National Drive Electric Week, we cruise into the future to learn more about the reality of owning an EV. In today’s “In Their Shoes,” we ride along with Mark Henderson, an early-adopter of electric vehicles who’s had his EV for four years. He says he has lots of reasons for his chosen ride.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
Tesla Analyst's 6 Takeaways From AI Day 2022: Optimus A Long Shot, FSD Approval To Take Years, Traditional Autos In Trouble And More
Tesla, Inc. TSLA held its AI Day 2022 on Friday and the event was more of a technical presentation, detailing the company’s pursuits of the Telsa bot, FSD and Dojo supercomputer. Prominent Tesla bull and Loup Funds’ Gene Munster detailed his six takeaways from the event. Optimus could...
