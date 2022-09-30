Read full article on original website
“The Neural Orchestra: Music, Metaphor, and the Brain”
In the last several decades, work across cognitive neurosciences has drawn increasingly frequently on the metaphor of the “neural orchestra,” which maps the activities of localized cortical areas onto sections of a musical ensemble. Although the model was embraced as a novelty in the mid-1990s (a substitute for computational models of cognition), it has much older and more complex roots.
3 things to do in Cleveland in October
Oct. 5–9 Immerse yourself in the art of documentary filmmaking during the annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival. Supported by Ohio Humanities, this five-day festival features a variety of films shown in venues throughout historic Chagrin Falls. Want to see more even after the in-person event concludes? CDFF On-Demand gives...
“The Global Challenge of Institutional Change”
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to a conversation between School of Law Co-Dean Michael Scharf and Claremont McKenna College President Hiram Chodosh Tuesday, Oct. 11, from noon to 1 p.m. in Gund Hall, Room A59. In this talk, titled “The Global Challenge of Institutional Change,”...
“Killing the Black Body: The Urgency of Reproductive Justice”
As part of the “The Essentials of Reproductive Justice: Access, Autonomy, Action” series, there will be a talk titled “Killing the Black Body: The Urgency of Reproductive Justice” Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Tinkham Veale University Center, Ballroom A. This event...
National Coffee with a Cop Day
Oct. 5 is National Coffee with a Cop Day. All are welcome and encouraged to stop by for a free cup of coffee on the Case Western Reserve University Police Department to meet some of the officers and members of the Division of Public Safety. On Oct. 5, officers will...
