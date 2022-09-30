Read full article on original website
Ahead of the Open | October 3, 2022
Corn: 8 to 9 cents higher. Soybeans: 2 to 4 cents higher. Wheat: 10 to 15 cents higher. GENERAL COMMENTS: Wheat futures rose near three-month highs overnight as the market extended Friday’s rally triggered by USDA’s unexpectedly low U.S. crop estimate. Corn and soybeans also rose amid heightened Russia tensions. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.4%, a third straight daily gain after plunging 18% in September. Front-month crude oil futures are nearly $4 higher on reports OPEC+ is considering an output cut. U.S. stock index futures signal a firmer open and the U.S. dollar index is up about 150 points.
Russia-Ukraine news live: Zelensky says no Putin talks, as Moscow praises Musk tweets
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out the hope of any talks with Russia’s president Putin and has signed a decree, declaring any talks between Kyiv and Mr Putin “impossible.”The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelensky about Mr Putin on Friday.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in the country’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in...
Zelenskyy Calls Out Elon Musk Over Suggestions For Ending Putin's War In Ukraine
Musk shared several polls with his Twitter followers on Monday, asking them to weigh in on his proposals for ending the war in Ukraine.
North Korea sides with Russia in annexation of Ukraine
North Korea has sided with Russia in its attempts to illegally annex parts of Ukraine while blaming the U.S. for prolonging war.
How to strengthen Tennessee’s international trade system | Opinion
International trade provides a lifeline for any economy. Imports bring critical supplies and consumption goods and services to the economy while exports bring in additional income, create jobs and enlarges the market of domestically produced goods and services. Tennessee is a major player in international trade and Tennesseans should be proud of...
Cruise line relaxing COVID policies
Norwegian Cruise Line, one of the largest cruise lines in the world, says passengers are no longer required to show they are vaccinated against COVID-19, show the results of such a test, or wear a mask.
Nike Says the Stock Market Will Get a Lump of Coal for Christmas
A weak holiday outlook torched the stock.
After the Bell | October 3, 2022
Corn: December corn rose 3 1/4 cents to $6.80 3/4, the contract’s highest close since Sept. 22. Corn climbed overnight on followthrough from Friday’s lower-than-expected USDA stocks data but trimmed gains as wheat markets faded from initial strength. USDA late today reported 20% of the U.S. corn crop was harvested as of Sunday, up from 12% a week earlier and slightly behind the 22% average for that date the past five years. Analysts expected to harvest to be about 22% finished.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians break through Russian defences in south; Zelenskiy signs decree ruling out Putin negotiations
Ukraine appears to make biggest breakthroughs in south since war began; Ukrainian president confirms negotiations ‘impossible’
Supreme Court on Monday Hears Oral Arguments Re: WOTUS Challenge to Clean Water Act
Employment report Friday | Flurry of Fed speakers again | CR signed into law | Prop 12 challenge. Congress has departed the Capitol and will not return until Nov. 14, after Nov. 8 elections. President Joe Biden signed the continuing resolution (CR) into law Friday evening, but the real battle...
