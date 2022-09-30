ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
profarmer.com

Ahead of the Open | October 3, 2022

Corn: 8 to 9 cents higher. Soybeans: 2 to 4 cents higher. Wheat: 10 to 15 cents higher. GENERAL COMMENTS: Wheat futures rose near three-month highs overnight as the market extended Friday’s rally triggered by USDA’s unexpectedly low U.S. crop estimate. Corn and soybeans also rose amid heightened Russia tensions. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.4%, a third straight daily gain after plunging 18% in September. Front-month crude oil futures are nearly $4 higher on reports OPEC+ is considering an output cut. U.S. stock index futures signal a firmer open and the U.S. dollar index is up about 150 points.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news live: Zelensky says no Putin talks, as Moscow praises Musk tweets

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out the hope of any talks with Russia’s president Putin and has signed a decree, declaring any talks between Kyiv and Mr Putin “impossible.”The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelensky about Mr Putin on Friday.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in the country’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WWL-AMFM

Cruise line relaxing COVID policies

Norwegian Cruise Line, one of the largest cruise lines in the world, says passengers are no longer required to show they are vaccinated against COVID-19, show the results of such a test, or wear a mask.
PUBLIC HEALTH
profarmer.com

After the Bell | October 3, 2022

Corn: December corn rose 3 1/4 cents to $6.80 3/4, the contract’s highest close since Sept. 22. Corn climbed overnight on followthrough from Friday’s lower-than-expected USDA stocks data but trimmed gains as wheat markets faded from initial strength. USDA late today reported 20% of the U.S. corn crop was harvested as of Sunday, up from 12% a week earlier and slightly behind the 22% average for that date the past five years. Analysts expected to harvest to be about 22% finished.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#European Union#Gas Prices#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Usda#Mosaic Co#The Grain Stocks Report

Comments / 0

Community Policy